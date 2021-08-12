Honor launches its first flagship series after splitting away from Huawei

After splitting away from Huawei, Honor made a comeback earlier this year with its new Honor 50 series. The lineup offered mid-range hardware at an affordable price point, and it came with GMS and the Google Play Store preinstalled. Shortly after the launch, Honor shared a teaser about an upcoming flagship device that would feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus chip. Early last month, the company finally confirmed that it would unveil the flagship Honor Magic 3 series in August. Now, the company has officially lifted the covers off the devices.

Honor Magic 3 series: Specifications

Specification Honor Magic 3 Honor Magic 3 Pro Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus Build IP54 certified

Glass back IP68 certified

Glass back IP68 certified

Nano Crystal Ceramic back Dimensions & Weight Vegan leather: 162.8 x 74.9 x 9.5mm 202g

Glass: 162.8 x 74.9 x 8.99mm 203g

Vegan leather: 162.8 x 74.9 x 9.5mm 212g

Glass: 162.8 x 74.9 x 8.99mm 213g

162.8 x 74.9 x 9.94mm

236g Display 6.76-inch curved OLED

10-bit color

120Hz refresh rate

2772 x 1344p, 456PPI

HDR10+

DCI-P3

Delta e <0.8 6.76-inch curved OLED

10-bit color

120Hz refresh rate

1344p, 456PPI

HDR10+

DCI-P3

Delta e <0.8 6.76-inch curved OLED

10-bit color

120Hz refresh rate

1344p, 456PPI

HDR10+

DCI-P3

Delta e <0.8

Nano Crystal shield protection SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ RAM & Storage 8GB+128GB

8GB+256GB 8GB+256GB

12GB+512GB 12GB+512GB Battery & Charging 4,600mAh

66W wired fast charging 4,600mAh

66W wired fast charging

50W wireless fast charging

Reverse wireless charging 4,600mAh

66W wired fast charging

50W wireless fast charging

Reverse wireless charging Security 3D ToF front-facing camera with 3D Face ID 3D ToF front-facing camera with 3D Face ID 3D ToF front-facing camera with 3D Face ID Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX 766

Ultra-wide: 13MP f/2.2

Monochrome: 64MP f/1.8 Primary: 50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX 766

Ultra-wide: 13MP f/2.2

Monochrome: 64MP f/1.8

Telephoto: 64MP f/3.5 periscope zoom, 3.5x optical zoom, OIS, 10x hybrid zoom, 100x digital zoom Primary: 50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX 700, PDAF

Ultra-wide: 64MP f/2.4, 126-degree FoV

Monochrome: 64MP f/1.8

Telephoto: 64MP f/3.5 periscope zoom, 3.5x optical zoom, OIS, 10x hybrid zoom, 100x digital zoom Front Camera(s) 13MP f/2.4 13MP f/2.4 13MP f/2.4 Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers

Triple-mic setup Stereo speakers

Triple-mic setup Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6 (dual-band)

Bluetooth

NFC 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth

NFC 5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth

NFC Software Magic UI 5 based on Android 11 Magic UI 5 based on Android 11 Magic UI 5 based on Android 11 Colors Blue Hour (vegan leather)

Golden Hour Pink (vegan leather)

White

Black Blue Hour (vegan leather)

Golden Hour Pink (vegan leather)

White

Black White

Black

The Honor Magic 3 series consists of three devices — the regular Honor Magic 3, the Magic 3 Pro, and the Magic 3 Pro Plus. All three devices feature the same 6.76-inch 10-bit curved OLED display that offers 120Hz high refresh rate support and 456 PPI pixel density. However, the top-of-the-line Magic 3 Pro Plus features a Nano Crystal Shield coating for extra shatter resistance, while the other two models don’t.

The base Honor Magic 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip, while the other two models get the newer Snapdragon 888 Plus chip. The base model features 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage, the Magic 3 Pro packs 8/12GB RAM and 256/512GB storage, and the Pro Plus comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. All three phones pack a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support, and the Pro variants also get 50W wireless fast charging support.

The camera hardware on the Magic 3 series is the main differentiating factor between the three devices. The base Honor Magic 3 features a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP monochrome camera. The Magic 3 Pro features a quad-camera setup featuring the same primary, ultra-wide, and monochrome cameras as the base model, along with a 64MP periscope zoom camera.

The premium Honor Magic Pro 3 packs the best camera hardware out of the lot. It has a larger 50MP Sony IMX 700 primary camera, a 64MP ultra-wide camera, a 64MP monochrome camera, and a 64MP periscope zoom camera. Over on the front, all three devices feature a 13MP selfie shooter and a 3D ToF camera for 3D face unlock in a pill-shaped cutout on the display.

The Magic 3 and Magic 3 Pro feature glass and vegan leather finishes, with the base model offering IP54 certification and the Pro variant offering IP68 certification. The Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus has a ceramic back panel, and it also offers IP68 certifications. All three devices sport stereo speakers, a triple-mic setup, and a USB Type-C port. For connectivity, the devices offer 5G support, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and NFC.

On the software front, all three devices run Honor’s Magic UI 5 skin on top of Android 11. As with the Honor 50 series, they come with GMS, and the Google Play Store preinstalled.

Pricing & Availability

The Honor Magic 3 series comes in a variety of colorways. The Magic 3 and Magic 3 Pro have two synthetic leather finishes — Golden Hour and Blue Hour — along with two glass finishes — Black and White. The Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus comes in two ceramic back panel finishes — Black and White. The Honor Magic 3 series will go on sale in China soon and Honor plans to launch it globally in the near future. It is priced as follows: