Honor’s new flagship smartphones feature a unique design and top-of-the-line hardware

After unveiling its first foldable device last month, Honor is back with two new flagship smartphones — the Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro. Honor’s latest devices feature a unique design, top-of-the-line hardware, and pretty much everything you would expect to see on a 2022 flagship. If you’re in the market for a new flagship smartphone, here’s what you need to know about the Honor Magic 4 series.

Honor Magic 4 series: Specifications

Specification Honor Magic 4 Honor Magic 4 Pro Build IP54 water and dust resistance IP68 water and dust resistance Dimensions & Weight 163.6 x 74.5 x 8.80mm

199g Glass: 163.6 x 74.7 x 9.15mm 215g

PU: 163.6 x 74.7 x 9.10mm 209g

Display 6.81-inch LTPO OLED

2664 x 1224p

430PPI

120Hz refresh rate

100% DCI-P3 coverage

HDR10+ certified

1000nits peak brightness 6.81-inch LTPO OLED

2848 x 1312p

460PPI

120Hz refresh rate

100% DCI-P3 coverage

HDR10+ certified

1000nits peak brightness

MEMC

SDR to HDR upscaling SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Adreno 730

RAM & Storage 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128/256/512GB storage 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

256/512GB storage Battery & Charging 4,800mAh

66W wired fast charging support 4,600mAh

100W wired fast charging support

100W wireless fast charging support Security N/A In-display fingerprint scanner Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2

3D Face Unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 50MP f/2.2, 122° FoV

Telephoto: 8MP f/3.4, 5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom

Laser focusing sensor

Flicker sensor Primary: 50MP f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 50MP f/2.2, 122° FoV

Telephoto: 64MP f/3.5, 3.5x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom

8*8 dToF Laser focusing sensor

Flicker sensor Front Camera(s) Unspecified wide-angle camera with 100° FoV Unspecified wide-angle camera with 100° FoV

3D Depth sensor Port(s) USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port Audio Stereo speakers

24bit HDR Stereo recording Stereo speakers

24bit HDR Stereo recording Connectivity 5G NR

4G

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6 (2.4Ghz/5GHz)

NFC 5G NR

4G

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6 (2.4Ghz/5GHz)

NFC Software Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12 Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12 Colors Black

White

Cyan

Gold Black

White

Cyan

Gold

Orange (PU)

Both models in the new Honor Magic 4 series offer flagship hardware, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, impressive 50MP primary and ultra-wide cameras, a 6.81-inch LTPO AMOLED display that has a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, and more. But the Honor Magic 4 Pro comes with a few noteworthy extras that differentiate it from the regular model.

Honor Magic 4 Pro

The Honor Magic 4 Pro is the most premium device in Honor’s new flagship lineup. It features a 6.81-inch quad-curved LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2848 x 1312 pixels and 460 PPI pixel density. The display offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, HDR10+ certification, and 1000nits of peak brightness. It also has a pill-shaped cutout in the top left corner for the selfie shooter and a 3D depth sensor. Honor claims that the display on the Pro variant features ultra-narrow bezels, measuring just 0.93mm.

Over on the back, the device features a large circular camera island that houses a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP 3.5x optical zoom periscope telephoto camera. In addition, it features a dToF laser focusing sensor and a flicker sensor.

The device packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip on the inside, which is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage. A respectable 4,600mAh keeps the show running, and it features support for Honor’s 100W wired and wireless SuperCharge fast charging solution.

For connectivity, the Honor Magic 4 Pro features 5G support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, and NFC. Other noteworthy features include a stereo speaker setup, 24bit HDR stereo recording capabilities, a dedicated security chip, and Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 in-display fingerprint scanner. On the software front, the Honor Magic 4 Pro runs Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12.

The device is available in five colorways, with the Cyan, Gold, White and Black variants featuring a glass back and the Orange variant featuring a PU finish. All models come with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Honor Magic 4

The Honor Magic 4 misses out on some of the premium features, but it falls in the flagship territory. While the device also features a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display, it’s only curved on the sides, has a resolution of 2664 x 1224 pixels, 430 PPI pixel density, and a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter.

The device features the same camera island design as the Pro variant, and it even features the same primary and ultra-wide cameras. However, it packs an 8MP 5x optical zoom periscope telephoto camera.

The Honor Magic 4 features the same flagship chipset as the Pro model, but it comes in a few additional RAM/storage configurations. Surprisingly, the device packs a larger 4,800mAh battery. However, it only offers 66W wired fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the Honor Magic 4 remain unchanged, and it too comes with 5G support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, and NFC. It doesn’t feature the same in-display fingerprint sensor as the Pro variant, though, and Honor doesn’t specify exactly which it is offering on the regular model. On the software front, the Honor Magic 4 also ships with Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12.

The device is available in four colorways — Cyan, Gold, White, and Black — with all variants featuring a glass back. All models come with IP54 certification for water and dust resistance.

Pricing & Availability

The Honor Magic 4 series will go on sale starting in the coming months, but Honor hasn’t shared the exactly release timeline at the moment. The company has, however, revealed that the vanilla model will retail at a starting price of €899, while the Honor Magic 4 Pro will start at €1099.