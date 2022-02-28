Honor’s new flagship smartphones feature a unique design and top-of-the-line hardware
After unveiling its first foldable device last month, Honor is back with two new flagship smartphones — the Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro. Honor’s latest devices feature a unique design, top-of-the-line hardware, and pretty much everything you would expect to see on a 2022 flagship. If you’re in the market for a new flagship smartphone, here’s what you need to know about the Honor Magic 4 series.
Honor Magic 4 series: Specifications
|Specification
|Honor Magic 4
|Honor Magic 4 Pro
|Build
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|Unspecified wide-angle camera with 100° FoV
|Port(s)
|USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port
|USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port
|Audio
|Connectivity
|Software
|Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12
|Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12
|Colors
Both models in the new Honor Magic 4 series offer flagship hardware, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, impressive 50MP primary and ultra-wide cameras, a 6.81-inch LTPO AMOLED display that has a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, and more. But the Honor Magic 4 Pro comes with a few noteworthy extras that differentiate it from the regular model.
Honor Magic 4 Pro
The Honor Magic 4 Pro is the most premium device in Honor’s new flagship lineup. It features a 6.81-inch quad-curved LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2848 x 1312 pixels and 460 PPI pixel density. The display offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, HDR10+ certification, and 1000nits of peak brightness. It also has a pill-shaped cutout in the top left corner for the selfie shooter and a 3D depth sensor. Honor claims that the display on the Pro variant features ultra-narrow bezels, measuring just 0.93mm.
Over on the back, the device features a large circular camera island that houses a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP 3.5x optical zoom periscope telephoto camera. In addition, it features a dToF laser focusing sensor and a flicker sensor.
The device packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip on the inside, which is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage. A respectable 4,600mAh keeps the show running, and it features support for Honor’s 100W wired and wireless SuperCharge fast charging solution.
For connectivity, the Honor Magic 4 Pro features 5G support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, and NFC. Other noteworthy features include a stereo speaker setup, 24bit HDR stereo recording capabilities, a dedicated security chip, and Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 in-display fingerprint scanner. On the software front, the Honor Magic 4 Pro runs Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12.
The device is available in five colorways, with the Cyan, Gold, White and Black variants featuring a glass back and the Orange variant featuring a PU finish. All models come with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.
Honor Magic 4
The Honor Magic 4 misses out on some of the premium features, but it falls in the flagship territory. While the device also features a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display, it’s only curved on the sides, has a resolution of 2664 x 1224 pixels, 430 PPI pixel density, and a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter.
The device features the same camera island design as the Pro variant, and it even features the same primary and ultra-wide cameras. However, it packs an 8MP 5x optical zoom periscope telephoto camera.
The Honor Magic 4 features the same flagship chipset as the Pro model, but it comes in a few additional RAM/storage configurations. Surprisingly, the device packs a larger 4,800mAh battery. However, it only offers 66W wired fast charging support.
Connectivity options on the Honor Magic 4 remain unchanged, and it too comes with 5G support, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, and NFC. It doesn’t feature the same in-display fingerprint sensor as the Pro variant, though, and Honor doesn’t specify exactly which it is offering on the regular model. On the software front, the Honor Magic 4 also ships with Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12.
The device is available in four colorways — Cyan, Gold, White, and Black — with all variants featuring a glass back. All models come with IP54 certification for water and dust resistance.
Pricing & Availability
The Honor Magic 4 series will go on sale starting in the coming months, but Honor hasn’t shared the exactly release timeline at the moment. The company has, however, revealed that the vanilla model will retail at a starting price of €899, while the Honor Magic 4 Pro will start at €1099.