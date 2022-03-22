Honor Magic 4 Ultimate packs the best camera hardware Honor has on offer this year
At MWC 2022 last month, Honor unveiled two new flagships: Honor Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro. The Chinese company has now added a third model — Honor Magic 4 Ultimate — to the lineup, which packs even more impressive camera hardware.

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate: Specifications

Specification Honor Magic 4 Ultimate
Dimensions and Weight
  • 163.6 x 74.7 x 11.4mm
  • 242g
Display
  • 6.81-inch LTPO OLED
  • 2848 x 1312p
  • 460PPI
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 100% DCI-P3 coverage
  • HDR10+ certified
  • 1000nits peak brightness
  • MEMC
  • SDR to HDR upscaling
SoC
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
    • 1x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz
    • 3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.50GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHz
  • Adreno 730 GPU
  • 4nm process
RAM and Storage
  • 12GB RAM
  • 512GB flash storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4,600 mAh battery
  • 100W wired fast charging support
  • 50W fast wireless charging support
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 50MP f/1.6
  • Ultra-wide: 64MP f/2.2, 126-degree FOV
  • Telephoto: 50MP f/2.0, 3.5x optical, 100x digital zoom
  • Spectrum Enhanced: 50MP f/2.0
Front Camera
  • 12MP f/2.4
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Type-C port
Other features
  • In-display fingerprint reader
  • Dual stereo speakers
  • 3D face unlock
Software
  • Android 12 with Magic UI 6.0

The Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is quite similar to the Magic 4 Pro in most areas. It has the same 6.81-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate in white color

 

However, it’s the camera department where the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate sets itself apart. It packs the most sophisticated camera hardware and software we have ever seen on any Honor phone to date. The quad-camera setup of the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is highlighted by a 50MP primary shooter, which is paired with a massive 1/1.12-inch sensor and a large f/1.6 aperture. The main camera uses a customized 8P lens which Honor says improves center sharpness by 37% and edge sharpness by 30%. In addition, Honor has applied Ultra Anti-Reflection (UAR) coating and infra-Red Cutoff Filter (IRCF) to reduce lens flare when shooting against strong light sources.

Honor Magic 4 Ultimate camera lens assembly

 

Meanwhile, the 64MP ultra-wide camera offers a 126-degree field of view and uses a Dual Free-Form lens to greatly reduce edge distortion. Then there’s a 64MP periscope camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) that offers up to 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. Rounding up the camera setup is a 50MP Spectrum Enhanced camera which debuted on the Magic V foldable. All of this is powered by a custom-made image processor, which enables faster and more efficient computational photography and features like 4K Night Mode for video shooting. The phone also supports a new video format called Magic-Log2, which the company says brings out a 15% higher dynamic range in video recordings.

The Honor Magic 4 Ultimate packs a 4,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast support and 50W fast wireless charging support. Other notable highlights include Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 under-display fingerprint scanner, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, dual stereo speakers, and IP68 dust and water protection. On the software side, the phone runs Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12.

Pricing & Availability

The Honor Magic 4 Ultimate comes in Black and White colorways. It will launch in China later this year at a starting price of CNY 7,999. Honor hasn’t shared any details about a subsequent global launch yet.

Source: Honor

