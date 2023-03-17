Honor was known for making midrange phones for years while it was still a part of Huawei. With its separation from Huawei to become a standalone brand in 2021, Honor is pushing further into the flagship space to battle for the best smartphone title — and the newly announced Magic 5 Pro is here for the next step.

The phone was announced at MWC, and we've already gone through the unboxing process while spending time with it. It runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Honor has put forth a great-looking 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display with a pill-shaped cutout for the 12MP camera and a 3D depth sensor on the front. On the backside is the Star Wheel Triple Camera system with three 50MP sensors. All of this runs on Honor's MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13.

So, how does this all play out in daily use? Very well. While this isn't a full in-depth review, I can offer some insight.

The unit I've been testing my hands-on is a non-final device with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which also doesn't have the final software yet. I have a 12GB/512GB model on the way and the final software as well, so we'll provide an update. Also worth noting is Honor doesn't have plans to bring this device to the U.S. Instead, it will be available in parts of Europe and Asia in Q2 2023 for €1199.

About this article: This article was written after two months of testing a Magic 5 Pro provided by Honor, and the company had no input into its contents.

Honor Magic 5 Pro The Honor Magic 5 Pro boasts impressive specs across the board, from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, to the gorgeous display, and the triple camera system, all wrapped in a beautifully designed glass body. This is a phone ready to handle any task you need. Brand HONOR SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.81-inch LTPO OLED, up to 120Hz Smart Refresh Rate, 312 x 2848 pixels, 461 PPI Battery 5100mAh Ports USB-C Operating System MagicOS 7.1 (based on Android 13) Front camera 12MP(f/2.4 aperture, FF) + 3D Depth Camera Rear cameras 50MP Wide Camera (f/1.6, Customized 1/1.12 inch Sensor), 50MP Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.0, 122° FOV), 50MP Periscope Telephoto Camera (f/3.0, 3.5x Optical Zoom, 100x Digital Zoom, Sony IMX858 Sensor) Connectivity Cellular: 5G NR, 4G TDD-LTE / FDD LTE, 3G WCDMA, 2G GSM​, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 6/ 5GHz Wi-Fi 6​ Dimensions 6.4 x 3.02 x .35 inches (162.9 x 76.7 x 8.77 mm) Colors Glacier Blue, Meadow Green, Coral Purple, Orange and Black Weight 219G Charging 66W Wired and 50W Wireless Honor SuperCharge IP Rating IP68 RAM and Storage 12GB, 512GB

Hardware and design: Impressive refinement

From the moment I took the Magic 5 Pro from the box, I could tell that this would be a premium experience. It feels very solid with a nice weight, and the back and front glass curves melt perfectly into the polished side rails. Speaking of the back glass, I have the Meadow Green unit, which has a textured matte finish (the Black color option is glossy). Along with the sides of the phone curving to meet the rails, Honor is paying tribute to world-famous architect Antoni Gaudi by using the Gaudi Curve to build up the circular camera housing.

While I do like the design and feel of the Magic 5 Pro, I think it's a bit top-heavy thanks to the large Gaudi Curved camera module taking up the top third of the phone. I have larger hands and can rest my pointer finger on the bottom of the camera housing to help secure the phone when I need to reach toward the top of the screen, but those with smaller hands might not have it so easy, which could lead to accidental drops.

On the phone's top side is a speaker grill alongside an IR blaster for controlling various appliances and devices with your phone. At the base of the phone are another speaker grill, the dual-SIM card tray, and a USB-C port. Honor didn't hold back on the speakers either; it uses full speakers on top and bottom to offer stereo sound rather than opting to use an earpiece as many other brands do. They get loud and clear even at high volume levels. Their placement also means that it is much more difficult to block the sound with your hand while watching videos or playing games.

Close

The display looks fantastic and, according to DXOMARK, earns top marks. It is a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, meaning everything looks crisp and runs smoothly. I also had no issues reading the display in direct sunlight thanks to its 1,800-nit max brightness level.

But because the display is so nice to look at, you may spend more time viewing content than usual, so it has low blue light emission, with certification from TÜV Rheinland and Dynamic Dimming providing more natural light to reduce eye strain. It even has Circadian Night Display that works to adjust the display to match your rhythms better as you wind your day down. It's the first LTPO display with 2160Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming, which is a fancy way of saying it helps minimize screen flickering for improved viewing.

It's difficult to know whether these things reduced the strain on my eyes because I spend so much of my day staring at screens that don't offer these features. Still, they help when photographing the display to reduce banding in the images.

Display efficiency features and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 combined with a 5,100mAh battery lead to very good battery life.

Those display efficiency features and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 combined with a 5,100mAh battery lead to very good battery life. I was able to get two days per charge with moderate use easily. Even with heavy use — taking lots of photos, streaming music, watching YouTube, and general web browsing — I ended the day with around 30%.

Regarding charging the phone, my unit came with a European adapter featuring 66W Honor SuperCharge. This plug isn't very helpful in the U.S. I had to purchase an adapter to convert the plug type, so I could take advantage of the 66W charging speeds. While it isn't the 100W found on the OnePlus 11 (at least outside the U.S.) or the 240W in the new Realme GT3, it's better than what Samsung and Google offer. The phone also can up to 50W wireless charging using the Honor SuperCharge Wireless Charger Stand, which I don't have, and the matching adapter.

Cameras: The potential is there

As with most flagship smartphones these days, cameras tend to be a primary focus (pun intended), and that doesn't change with the Magic 5 Pro. That Star Wheel Triple Camera system I mentioned before that houses three 50MP camera sensors packs a lot of potential. I won't go too much into how the system performs as I am not using the final software, but I can see its promise. When using the cameras on auto mode, photos looked great in most lighting conditions. In night mode, which I tested in very low-light, near pitch black conditions, the camera took fast photos, but it led to grainy photos that were practically unusable.

As with the display, DXOMARK ranked the Honor Magic 5 Pro at 152, making it the top-performing smartphone camera to date and ready to go toe-toe with many of the best smartphone cameras on the market, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The camera system comprises a wide-angle f/1.6 lens with a customized 1/1.12 inch sensor, an ultra-wide f/2.0 lens sporting a 122° FOV, and a periscope telephoto f/3.0 lens capable of 3.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom from the Sony IMX858 sensor. Along with the improved ISP of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Honor also included some new AI features, including the Millisecond Falcon Capture algorithm, Ultra Fusion Computational Optics, and AI Motion Sensing Capture.

Honor has paired high-quality lenses and sensors with new software algorithms and AI to produce impressive photos in a wide range of situations.

This all pans out well in practice. The Millisecond Falcon Capture algorithm leads to very fast photo capture times. Whether I was taking photos of my kids playing or chickens running around, I could get crisp pictures manually by tapping the shutter button. The AI Motion Sensing Capture feature is designed to recognize when action occurs and automatically take photos when it detects key moments even when you don't tap the button. The smart feature was hit-and-miss at finding the perfect moment to snap the photo. But remember, I'm testing incomplete software here.

Aside from action photos, the Magic 5 Pro has performed very well in low-light situations. As for the 100X zoom feature, once I passed 30X, the subject looked too much like it was in a watercolor painting. I hope this is resolved with the upcoming software update, as most other photography capabilities are spot-on in my testing.

Here are some photo samples from the Honor Magic 5 Pro using unfinished software.

7 Images

Close

On the selfie front, Honor included a 12MP f/2.4 lens with fixed focus flanked by a 3D depth camera. That secondary camera helps with providing not only depth information when taking selfies in portrait mode, which it does very well at, but it also aids in making the face unlock feature very accurate. If you toggle on the requirement to pay attention to unlock the phone, it won't grant access if your eyes are closed, but one eye open will. I did try to trick it with a photo of myself, and it didn't unlock.

Software: It gives and takes

Honor's MagicOS 7.1, based on Android 13, has a lot going for it. It's very fluid and easy to use for someone with little experience using interfaces not designed for western markets. MagicOS has many modes allowing the user to customize various interface functions.

While I find some of Honor's UI choices practical, some are head scratchers. For example, I like the Honor Search feature that will bring up a search box when you swipe down from essentially anywhere on the display. But to get to the notification shade, you must swipe down from the top of the display — you can't even use a two-finger swipe. What bugs me about this is that even if I disable the feature, I still have to go all the way to the top to bring down the notification panel.

All in all, I like the way MagicOS looks and operates. It's mostly clean without much cruft in the way. It reminds me of the great Android launchers, which provide different icon packs and screen transitions. I just wish this was available in the U.S.; there are a lot of features I can't use because they're region locked. For example, I'd love to see Honor Connect, which seamlessly links your phone with other Honor devices, in the U.S. The phone is potentially an excellent option to import, but the restrictions to key services are one of its major downsides.

Honor Magic 5 Pro: Cautiously optimistic

In the end, I can see the potential greatness of the Honor Magic 5 Pro. I'm interested to see what improves with the upcoming software update and if the additional RAM and storage can improve the already impressive performance. I also hope the issues I've had with the cameras can be resolved in the final retail unit and pending software updates.

At this stage, it's difficult to say if this is a device you should go out and buy. Because I don't have the final hardware or software, I can only base my opinion on what I have — and what's here is mostly good. I'll report back if the software update improves the camera quirks I mentioned. I don't know if availability will change down the line, but those who can access the Magic 5 Pro should consider it, especially if the upcoming software update resolves the hiccups I currently have on my not-final device.