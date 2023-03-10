MWC 2023 was a big one for Honor. It had quite a few announcements, some of which we already knew about in some form, like the Magic VS. But the star of Honor's event was the new Magic 5 Pro. This flagship phone introduces many new hardware and software features, from the highly-anticipated Star Wheel Triple Camera system with a new Millisecond Falcon Capture algorithm and AI Motion Sensing Capture to the Quad-Curved Floating Screen. Honor is going all out with the Magic 5 Pro to offer an impressive user experience.

We have the device in hand and will begin testing it, but Honor has told us to anticipate two significant software updates in the coming months before the phone's official launch. So, while waiting for those, we thought we'd share what Honor includes in the box when you buy the phone.

Honor Magic 5 Pro unboxing: What's in the box?

The Honor Magic 5 Pro in your choice of color.

USB-C to USB-A cable and European 66W Honor SuperCharge adapter.

SIM ejector tool

Some paperwork

Clear TPU phone case

Honor includes more in the box than other flagship smartphone makers for the new Magic 5 Pro. Where other companies don't offer much beyond the phone itself and a charging cable, Honor gives you that and more.

The first thing to note is what materials Honor uses for the packaging. Where Samsung went with recycled paper for nearly every bit of the Galaxy S23 Ultra packaging, Honor still has a few bits of plastic in the box for the phone tray and protective phone wrapping. It's not a major deal, but it's worth mentioning.

Upon opening the box, you'll find the phone in your color of choice, Meadow Green or Black. Under the phone and tray is a paper box with the SIM ejector tool on the top and a clear TPU phone case and paperwork inside. This is the first instance of Honor offering more in the box than others with an included case. The case isn't anything overly special, but it's made from a nice, transparent material that will help protect the phone without adding too much bulk. Plus, you'll still see the nice finish on the phone's backside.

5 Images

Close

Moving on, we get the USB-C to USB-A charging cable and wall adapter. My unit uses a European plug featuring Honor's 66W SuperCharge technology. While the adapter won't help me much in the U.S., I appreciate the plug's inclusion since many phones offer increased charging rates but don't include the plug. Although, I wish it had used USB-C instead of USB-A out of the adapter.

With that, we've reached the end of the unboxing experience for the Honor Magic 5 Pro. I have been using the phone for the past few days to familiarize myself with MagicOS 7.1, which is based on Android 13. The phone is fast and feels great to hold, aside from being a bit top-heavy. The large camera module on the back gives a surprisingly great place to rest my finger when holding the phone, too.

I won't dig into much of the experience using the device since the software isn't final yet. But I have high hopes for the Magic 5 Pro and look forward to sharing my thoughts once my unit gets the updates.