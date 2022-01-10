Honor enters the foldable smartphone space with the new Honor Magic V

We first heard rumors about Honor’s first foldable smartphone back in June last year. At the time, we only learned that the device would feature in-folding panels from BOE and Visionox. Following that, we didn’t see any new information about the device until last month, when Honor shared a teaser confirming its name — Honor Magic V. Last week, Honor further revealed that it will launch the device on January 10 and gave us a glimpse of its design. The company has now finally lifted the covers off its first foldable phone, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Honor Magic V: Specifications

Specification Honor Magic V Dimensions & Weight Dimensions: Folded: 160.4 x 72.7 x 14.3mm Unfolded: 160.4 x 141.1 x 6.7mm

Weight: Burnt Orange: 288g Space Silver, Black: 293g

Display Cover: 6.45-inch OLED 2560 x 1080 pixels 431ppi 21:9 aspect ratio 120Hz refresh rate

Main: 7.9-inch OLED 2272 x 1984 pixels 381ppi 90Hz refresh rate

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Adreno 730 RAM & Storage 12GB+256GB

12GB+512GB Battery & Charging 4,750mAh

66W fast charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.9

Secondary: 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

Tertiary: 50MP f/2.0 Spectrum Enhanced Front Camera(s) 42MP f/2.4 Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.2 Software MagicUI 6 based on Android 12 Colors Black

Space Silver

Burnt Orange

The all-new Honor Magic V features a design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. It looks like a regular smartphone when folded, featuring a 6.45-inch 120Hz FHD+ display on the front with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and a rectangular camera module on the back. When unfolded, it reveals a massive 7.9-inch foldable OLED display with a 2272 x 1984 resolution and 90Hz peak refresh rate. The device features Honor’s advanced waterdrop hinge technology which, the company claims, is the slimmest compared to similar products in the market.

On the inside, the Honor Magic V packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. As far as the camera hardware is concerned, the Honor Magic V includes a 50MP f/1.9 primary shooter, a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 50MP f/2.0 “Spectrum Enhanced” camera, and a 42MP selfie shooter.

Rounding off the hardware is a 4,760mAh battery that offers 66W fast charging support. Other noteworthy features include an independent security chip to store sensitive information, a graphene-based intelligent cooling system, and IMAX Enhanced certification.

On the software front, the Honor Magic V runs the company’s latest Android skin — MagicUI 6 — based on Android 12. The software includes several new features to help users make the most of the foldable form factor, including multi-window support, new shortcuts for split-screen mode, and more.

Pricing & Availability

The Honor Magic V will be available for purchase in China starting January 18. It’s priced as follows:

12GB+ 256GB: CNY 9,999 (~$1,570)

12GB+512GB: CNY 10,999 (~$1,725)

At the moment, Honor has not shared any information regarding an international launch. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.