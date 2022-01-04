Honor’s first foldable smartphone is launching next week

2022 is going to be a pivotal year for the growth of foldable phones as many new players are set to join the party. Last month we saw OPPO dabble into the foldable sphere with the launch of the Find N. Now one more player will soon be bringing its own take on the foldable form factor. The Chinese smartphone maker Honor has been teasing its upcoming Magic V smartphone for the past few weeks. Today the company officially revealed the launch date for its first foldable phone.

In a press release today, Honor confirmed it will unveil the Magic V on January 10. The launch event will take place in China at 11:30 AM UTC. While Honor didn’t detail anything about the hardware, the accompanying teaser shared by the company gives us a glimpse of the phone’s design. As you can see in the image below, the Honor Magic V will sport a triple camera setup on the back nestled inside a rectangular module. We can also see the outer display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

As seen in last month’s teaser, the Honor Magic V will sport an inward folding design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and feature flat edges. The phone will most likely be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Similar to previous Honor smartphones, the Honor Magic V will be limited to the Chinese market, at least initially. The company hasn’t confirmed whether the phone will make its way to international markets. The Honor Magic V will go head to head against the likes of the OPPO Find N, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Huawei Mate X2.

Not much is known about the Honor Magic V’s internal hardware at this point. But with the official launch just a week away, we won’t have to wait long to learn more about Honor’s first foldable smartphone.

Are you excited about Honor’s first foldable smartphone? Let us know in the comments below.