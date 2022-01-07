Honor Magic V specifications and renders leaked ahead of the official launch
Honor will soon be unveiling its first-ever foldable phone to take on the lies of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and OPPO Find N. The company has been teasing the upcoming phone on social media for a while now. Just a few days ago, the company gave us a sneak peek at the phone’s design and confirmed the launch date. Now ahead of the official launch, leaked specifications and renders of the Honor Magic V have surfaced online.

Leaked renders and specifications of the Honor Magic V come courtesy of Ishaan Agarwal and MySmartPrice. As you can see in the renders attached below, the phone features a design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The back houses a triple camera setup with the Honor logo perpendicular to the camera module. Meanwhile, the outer cover display has a centered hole-punch for the selfie camera. The phone is said to come in three colors: Orange, Black, and White.

According to Agarwal, the Honor Magic V will feature a 7.9-inch OLED main display with 2272 x 1984 screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the outer cover display is said to be a 6.45-inch FHD+ panel offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage. In terms of camera hardware, we’re told the phone will feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP f/1.9 main shooter, a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP f/2.0 “Spectrum Enhanced” (likely a monochrome sensor) camera. Over on the front, you’ll find a 42MP selfie shooter. Elsewhere, the Honor Magic V will reportedly pack a 4,760mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and has DTS:X Ultra speakers. Finally, it will run MagicUI 6 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The Honor Magic V is officially launching in China on January 1o, so we won’t have to wait long to learn more about the company’s first foldable offering.

