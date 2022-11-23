Honor entered the foldable smartphone space earlier this year with the Honor Magic V. The device featured an in-folding design like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4, with a 6.45-inch OLED cover screen and a 7.9-inch foldable OLED main screen. It packed Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 50MP triple camera setup on the back, a large 4,750mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, and up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Honor has now unveiled its successor, the Honor Magic Vs, which looks pretty much the same but packs several improvements inside.

Honor Magic Vs: Specifications

Specifications Honor Magic Vs Dimensions & Weight Folded: 160.3 x 72.6 x 12.9mm

Unfolded: 160.3 x 141.5 x 6.1mm

Display Cover: 6.45-inch OLED 2560 x 1080p resolution 120Hz refresh rate 1200nits peak brightness

Main: 7.9-inch Foldable OLED 2272 x 1984p resolution 90Hz refresh rate 800nits peak brightness

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

66W wired fast charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 54MP Sony IMX800, f/1.9

Ultra-wide: 50MP, f/2.0

Telephoto: 8MP 3x zoom, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.45 Port(s) USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C Audio Dual stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.2 Software MagicOS 7.0 based on Android 12

The Honor Magic Vs is a minor upgrade over its predecessor. It features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, slightly better cameras, a larger battery, an upgraded hinge, and updated software packed in a marginally slimmer and lighter package. The device doesn't bring any significant improvements on the display front, and it still sports a 6.45-inch OLED cover screen that refreshes at 120Hz and a 7.9-inch OLED main screen that offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

It replaces the 50MP primary camera on the Honor Magic V with a new 54MP Sony IMX800 sensor and the 50MP spectrum-enhanced camera with an 8MP 3x telephoto shooter. While the 50MP ultra-wide camera only gets a minor change, Honor has replaced the 42MP selfie shooter with a decidedly inferior 16MP camera on the newer model. A larger 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging and stylus support round off the hardware improvements.

On the software front, the Honor Magic Vs runs Honor's MagicOS 7.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. It brings several new features to improve multi-tasking on the foldable and enhance productivity.

Honor 80 series

Along with the new foldable, Honor also unveiled the new Honor 80 series today. The new flagship lineup from the company consists of two devices -- the standard Honor 80 and the Honor 80 Pro. Currently, we don't have access to the complete specifications for these devices, but the company has revealed that the Honor 80 Pro packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, a 4,800mAh battery, a 160MP primary camera, and several new camera features. Like the Honor Magic Vs, both models in the Honor 80 series run MagicOS 7.0 based on Android 12.

We expect Honor to share more details about the devices shortly, and we'll update this post with all relevant info as soon as it becomes available.

Pricing & Availability

Honor's latest devices are currently limited to the Chinese market, with no word on international availability at the moment. We expect Honor to launch the phones globally sometime next year, and you might have to wait a few months to get your hands on them. For those planning to import the devices from China, here are the pricing details:

Honor Magic Vs: CNY7,499 (~$1,048)

Honor 80 series: Starts at CNY2,699 (~$377)

All three models will be available for pre-order in China starting November 23. You can buy the Honor Magic Vs in three colors -- Orange, Cyan, and Black. On the other hand, the Honor 80 series comes in four colorways -- Ripple Blue, Sunrise Pink, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black.

What do you think of the new Honor devices? Which one of the three do you want to try out? Let us know in the comments section below.