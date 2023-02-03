We are still quite a way out from Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, but that doesn't mean companies aren't gearing up to show off some unique products during the conference, which is set to start in late February and take place over four days. Honor has made its first move, sharing a mysterious yet hypnotic teaser for its event that is set take place on February 27. Luckily, we aren't completely in the dark, as the company has cleared stated that it will announce the Magic Vs and Magic5 Series.

While not much is known about the Magic5 Series, we do know plenty about the Magic Vs, as it was announced for the Chinese market towards the end of last year. We also managed to get some hands on time with the smartphone, with our own Ben Sin sharing some first impressions about the device. While there is a lot to be excited about with the Magic Vs, it will be more interesting to see how this handset will be priced when it makes its global debut. Of course, while the company states "global", this will most likely never arrive in the United States, and will instead be destined to locations like the UK, parts of Europe, and other parts of Asia.

As for the Magic5 Series, we are hearing reports that there will three handsets under the new line, with each phone utilizing the latest hardware from Qualcomm. Furthermore, there is the possibility that at least one of the handsets will offer advanced zoom capabilities. Honor's latest teaser trailer seems to indicate this will be at least one of the selling point for its Magic5 Series smartphones. Of course, we won't know the full details until the handsets are launched during MWC 2023, which will again take place on February 27.