Honor has announced its new Honor Magic5 Pro and the international release of the Honor Magic Vs. While both handsets made a splash at Mobile World Congress, the company chose to focus more of its energy on the all-new Magic5 Pro, and while it offers a lot of power under the hood, its unique features are what could make it a true stand out.

When it comes to the Honor Magic5 Pro, you can expect top of the line specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Magic5 Pro will also sport a 6.81-inch LTPO display with a resolution of 1312 x 2848, have a maximum brightness of 1800 nits, and a refresh rate up to 120Hz. Furthermore, you get a triple camera array, with a 50MP main shooter, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP periscope zoon lens.

If you're someone that's into taking selfies, you'll get a 12MP front-facing camera that's paired with a 3D depth camera. As far as shooting video, you'll be able to capture a maximum resolution at 4K 60 frames per second. It even has an additional mode that will allow you to capture in something called Magic-Log at 10-bit 4K at 60 frames per second. as far as battery life is concerned, you should get all day use with its large 5,100 mAh battery and can charge up quickly thanks to 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging speeds.

For the most part, these are things you'd come to expect in a flagship smartphone dropping in 2023, but it's the Magic5 Pro's unique features and additions that could make consumers gravitate towards this device. In addition to all of the above, Honor claims that its display took top marks in a recent DxOMark ranking. While it offers excellent color reproduction and support for HDR 10+ and IMAX Enhanced, it takes things further by having low blue light emissions and something called a "Circadian Night Display" that can improve sleep quality.

Of course, the company is also taking advantage of AI technology in order to boost its camera, giving users better results in as many different types of shooting scenarios as possible. Fast moving subjects, low light scenarios, whatever you can throw at the Magic5 Pro it'll figure out a way to shoot it. And it's not only taking photos and videos where the phone excels, it also provides an excellent platform to edit you creations. Furthermore, you get excellent security features like biometric protection using fingerprints and even facial identification.

In addition to the Honor Magic5 Pro, the company also plans to offer a standard version of its Pro handset called the Honor Magic 5. While the company did share little tidbits here and there, we'll wait until we have more information and update this article as necessary. The Magic5 Pro will come in two colors, Black and Meadow Green, In addition to its new Pro device, the company also announced the international release of the Honor Magic Vs, which was first announced in Asia late last year.

For the most part, nothing has changed when it comes to specification with the international release. It will just be available in more regions going forward. Our own Ben Sin got an early look at the device, and for the most part, it's a superb foldable handset. Going forward, the competition should be quite vicious as many other companies are gearing up to release new iterations of foldable handsets.