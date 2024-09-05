Honor, former sub-brand of Huawei, has announced a range of new devices at IFA 2024, including the all-new MagicBook Art 14 laptop. This laptop, powered by Intel processors, brings with it an impressive design with next to no bezel around the display and just 10mm of thickness overall.

Along with it, Honor also introduced the Magic V3 foldable phone and the MagicPad 2 Android tablet, as well as a new Magic Watch.

Disclaimer: Honor sponsored my trip to IFA 2024, including lodging and transportation.

Honor MagicBook Art 14

Starting with the highlight of the show, the Honor MagicBook Art 14 is a brand-new design for Honor when it comes to laptops, and it has a big focus on design. The laptop comes in at just 10mm of thickness and 1kg of weight, despite being made of aluminum, which makes it one of the lightest laptops of its kind. That's especially true when you consider the relatively large 14.6-inch display, which has a 97% screen-to-body ratio, meaning the bezels around the screen are super thin.

Of course, thin bezels often come with sacrifices and in this case, the laptop simply doesn't have a webcam that's always built in. Instead, it houses a magnetic webcam that can be attached to the top of the screen whenever it's needed. This also allows the camera to be used facing the user or facing what's behind the laptop, so it becomes a little more useful in that sense. When it's not in use, the webcam is stored in the laptop's base. The display comes in 3.1K resolution, so it's plenty sharp, and it also has touch support.

Interestingly enough, the Honor MagicBook Art is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 1 processors, despite Intel just introducing the Series 2 models earlier this week, with many laptops announced to feature these chips. Honor boasts some AI capabilities, including the Turbo 3.0 feature that promises to optimize power consumption by adjusting the performance levels as needed based on what the user is doing. The laptop also uses AI to enhance the audio experience with features like spatial reconstruction and audio quality equalization.

Connectivity-wise, the Honor MagicBook Art 14 features a wide range of ports despite its thin design, including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C and Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack.

While it's not coming to the US, the Honor MagicBook Art 14 will launch in the UK, though pricing hasn't been revealed yet.

Honor MagicPad 2

Along with the MagicBook Art 14, Honor also introduced the MagicPad 2 Android tablet. This is a tablet with a 12.3-inch display 144Hz AMOLED display, and it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The display is a big focus here, with features like dynamic dimming, support for 4320Hz PWM dimming, Circadian Night Display to lessen eye strain at night, and a feature called AI Defocus, which simulates a defocus lens to promote eye health by helping to keep the thickness of the choroid.

In addition to the AMOLED display, the MagicPad 2 also comes with an IMAX-enhanced set of eight speakers to deliver a top-notch audio and media experience. The tablet leverages Honor Spatial Audio Technology to create a sound field that's 25% larger than its predecessor, too.

The tablet also includes a large 10,050mAh battery that should give it pretty good battery life. The tablet weighs just 550 grams, so it's also pretty easy to carry around considering its size. On the software side, the tablet runs Magic OS 8.0, which includes AI features such as voice to text, handwriting beautification, and formula recognition, so when you write on the screen with a pen, it can recognize and enhance what you write.

The Honor MagicPad 2 will start at £499 in the UK starting today, and for a limited time, it includes a Honor Smart Keyboard, Honor Magic Pencil 3, and 66W power adapter at no additional cost.

Honor Magic V3

Image credit: Honor

Finally, Honor also introduced some news for the mobile market, with the Magic V3 foldable phone. Honor had already set the record for thinnest foldable phone last year, but the Magic V3 breaks that record again, measuring just 9.2mm in thickness when folded. It uses a combination of new materials and structures to achieve this while maintaining its durability.

There's a 6.43-inch display on the outside and a 7.92-inch foldable screen on the inside. This display is called a Super Armored Inner screen, which grants it durability for up to 500,000 opena nd close cycles. The screens also have the same technologies found on the MagicPad 2, including 4320Hz PWM dimming, circadian night display, and an exclusive natural tone display.

For pictures, the Honor Magic V3 uses an "AI Falcon" camera, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope lens for telephoto images, and a 40MP ultrawide camera. It also uses AI to improve things like motion sensing to capture faster shots, as well as enhance portrait shots. You can also use AI to edit images and remove objects from a photo, for example. Of course, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, so it's as much of a flagshiop as you could want.

Along with the phone, Honor also announced the Honor Magic Watch 5, a new smartwatch that promises up to 15-day battery life. It has a 1,85-inch AMOLED display, heart rate monitoring and SpO2 measurements.

The Honor Magic V3 is available starting today from £1,599, but the Magic Watch 5 doesn't have a price tag yet.