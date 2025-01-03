Ever since its formal split from Huawei, Honor has been putting more and more work into its devices, whether it's phones or laptops. I hadn't had the chance to review a non-Huawei Honor laptop until the MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon, so I was pretty curious to see what this was like, especially after briefly checking out the Intel version at IFA 2024 (a trip that Honor sponsored, to be transparent).

After using it for a while, I've come away pretty happy with most of the experience. Being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite instantly makes this a terrific laptop for all kinda of use cases, and the design really helps here, too. The webcam is also a neat party trick that doesn't really get old, but it's also not that impressive, which is something I've come to expect from Honor.

About this review: Honor sent me the MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon for the purposes of this review, and the company also sponsored my trip to IFA 2024, where I first saw the laptop. The company had no input in the contents of this review.

The Honor MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon is the most unique laptop Honor has made, and it excels in almost every way, with a super lightweight design, beautiful display, and great performance. It falters in a couple of expected ways, particularly the webcam and microphone. But you can't buy it in the United States.

Beautiful OLED display

Great performance and battery life thanks to Snapdragon

The magnetic webcam is a great idea Cons Not great webcam and microphone

Port selection feels outdated

Honor MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon: Pricing and availability

Right off the bat, the biggest problem with the MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon is that you can't buy it. Splitting from Huawei may have allowed Honor to keep working with American suppliers, but the company still has no presence in the United States itself, so this one is only for the rest of the world to have. On Honor's website, you can see it listed in France, Germany, Italy, and China.

The laptop comes in a single configuration, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage for €1,699.90. However, some kind of offer or discount is frequent on Honor's website.

Specifications CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100) GPU Qualcomm Adreno (3.8 TFLOPS) Display type OLED, 3:2 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3, 700 nits (peak brightness), touch support Display (Size, Resolution) 14.6 inches, 3120x2080 RAM 32GB LPDDR5x 7372MHz Storage 1TB Battery 60Wh Charge speed 65W Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI, 3,5mm headphone jack Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 1080p, detachable Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 12.47x8.8x0.45 inches (316.77x223.63x11.5mm) Weight 2.25 pounds (1.02kg) Speakers Six stereo speakers with spatial audio Colors Starry Gray Price €1,700 Expand

Design

It doesn't feel like anything else I've seen

Close

I've had many a laptop come across my hands over the years, but I still have to say I've never seen one that feels quite like the MagicBook Art 14. Even though it's made of metal (and it feels pretty solidly built), touching this laptop really doesn't feel like it. There's a smoothness to the touch that I've never seen on any other laptop made of metal, whether it's aluminum or magnesium. It feels a bit warmer as a result, too. It's kind of surreal, but in a good way.

That being said, I'm very upset with Honor's disrespect for the Snapdragon version of this laptop. See, at IFA 2024, I got to check out the Intel version, and that one came in a beautiful Sunrise White colorway that felt even smoother to the touch, feeling almost like rubber. There was also an Emerald Green version that was less cool, but still interesting and different. Those colorways are exclusive to the Intel version, though, and the Snapdragon model is limited to a boring Starry Gray, which is pretty much just silver, and I really would love those other colors.

There's a smoothness to the touch that I've never seen on any other laptop

That being said, the laptop does feel a bit different from your typical clamshell. In addition to the smoothness of the surface, the laptop feels a bit rounded, and interestingly, the lid doesn't cover the entirety of the base, with a small sliver behind the hinge still showing the bottom half of the laptop. It's not much, but for me, it does make this laptop instantly recognizable when I look at it, and I like that.

Otherwise, I really love how thin and light this laptop is. For something with a 14.6-inch display, this thing is super portable. It's very easy to pick up and carry around anywhere, and the extremely thin bezels make it feel smaller than you might expect. Despite the taller 3:2 aspect ratio and slightly larger screen overall, this laptop perfectly fits into my sleeve designed for the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED.

The ports are a mess