Honor’s MagicBook V 14 and MagicBook 16 laptops have proper webcams

Today, Honor announced a handful of new devices as part of its 1+8+N strategy, including a pair of MagicBook laptops. The Honor MagicBook V 14 and MagicBook 16 are two powerful laptops compared to Honor’s previous PCs, and they’re sporting a new design, too. They’re also one of the first laptops to launch with Windows 11.

First off, the Honor MagicBook V 14 is powered by Intel’s H35 series processors, up to a Core i7-11390H, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU to help with graphics rendering. That’s still a relatively low-power GPU, but it does make some light gaming more viable. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, so it’s a fairly powerful PC already.

The display is a 14.2-inch panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a fairly high resolution of 2520 x 1680 and a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. It supports touch, too, which most MagicBook laptops so far haven’t had. One big thing that’s different from other MagicBook laptops is that the webcam is actually above the display, instead of being in the keyboard, It’s a 5MP camera, too, so it should have pretty good quality during video calls.

Meanwhile, the Honor MagicBook 16 series is even more powerful, featuring AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. It comes with a 144Hz display, too, so it’s certainly a viable laptop for gaming, even though it has a more premium-looking design. It also includes up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Just like the new MagicBook V 14, the new MagicBook 16 has a camera above the display, but the resolution of the camera wasn’t specified.

Just like with previous MagicBook devices, Honor is touting seamless connectivity with Honor smartphones and other devices in the Honor ecosystem. Earlier this month, the company announced a partnership with Microsoft to develop AI experiences and devices that seamlessly connect with each other.

Aside from the two new laptops, Honor also announced the Honor Pad V7 tablet and Honor Vision X2 smart display.

All of these devices are available for pre-order today in China. The Honor MagicBook V 14 starts at 6199 RMB (roughly $959.61) and the MagicBook 16 series starts at 6499 RMB ($1,006.05). As for the other two devices, the Honor Pad V7 starts at RMB 1999 ($309.45), and the Vision X2 starts at 1799 RMB ($278.49). Currently, there’s no word on international availability.