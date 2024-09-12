Since its split from Huawei, Honor has been making some great devices for Western markets where its former parent has a hard time competing. The Honor MagicPad 2 is the company's latest tablet, introduced at IFA 2024, and it's got a lot going for it.

Specifically, this tablet has a fantastic AMOLED display and speakers that make this a great device for consuming media. It's become one of my favorite ways to watch YouTube videos (which I do a lot more than traditional streaming). But it can also be used to get some work done thanks to the keyboard accessory and great overall performance.

About this review: Honor provided me with the MaigcPad 2, as well as the Magic Keyboard and Magic Pencil accessories for the purposes of this review. Additionally, the company sponsored my trip to IFA 2024 in Berlin, including accommodation and food. However, the company had no input in the contents of this review.

Eight-speaker setup gets loud while remaining clear

Slim and lightweight design

Keyboard accessory is pretty good Cons Android still isn't great for tablets

No touchpad on the keyboard

Pricing and availability

Honor initially launched the MagicPad 2 in China in July, but the global version was announced and released on September 5th, 2024, during the IFA show in Berlin.

The tablet isn't available in the United States, but in the U.K., it costs £499.99, which includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Specifications Storage 256GB CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Memory 12GB Operating System Android 14 with MagicOS 8 Battery 10,050mAh Ports 1x USB-C, Magic Keyboard pogo pin connector Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 13MP f/2.0 with AF; Front: 9MP f/2.2 with FF Display type 12.3-inch AMOLED, 3000x1920, DCI-P3 Wide color gamut Price £499 Size 274.5x180.5x5.8mm Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Headphone jack No Colors Moonlight White, Black Build Aluminum frame Expandable Storage No Weight 555 grams Expand

What I like

Watching media is fantastic

My favorite thing about the Honor MagicPad 2 is that it's a great device to use for consuming media. I'm not much of a streaming aficionado, but I do love watching YouTube, and the MagicPad 2 has been fantastic for that. The 3K AMOLED panel has bright and vivid colors, and the eight-speaker setup gets very loud while still sounding pretty sharp, so it makes this a great way to watch the content I want.

While we're on the display, it's worth mentioning Honor packed a bunch of features in here. There's a Circadian Night setting that's meant to alleviate your eyes at night, though this is on top of the usual night light feature, and I'm not sure what's really different about it. There's also a "Defocus display" feature that's supposed to help improve your eye health, though this isn't something I can really evaluate.

The 3K AMOLED panel has bright and vivid colors, and the eight-speaker setup gets very loud

The screen also has very fast PWM (pulse width modulation) dimming, at 4320MHz. I'm not one who's particularly affected by a low PWM dimming rate, but if you have a sensitivity to that kind of thing, this will be good news for you, and it's particularly great to see in a tablet that's so affordable compared to something like an iPad Pro.

It's also worth noting that it has a 144Hz refresh rate, so everything felt super smooth on this screen

It's thin and light