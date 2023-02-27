We are less than a week away from the start of Mobile World Congress (MWC) and as you might expect, there will be lots of companies in attendance, showcasing some of its latest products during the event. One of those companies will be Honor, celebrating the global launch of the Magic Vs and Magic5 Series. Luckily, if you're unable to make it to Barcelona, Honor will hold a live stream of the launch event, so you'll be able to see and hear all the exciting news as it rolls out. The launch event and live stream will go live on February 27, 2023 at 1:30pm CET.

For the most part, we can expect to hear more about the global launch of the Magic Vs, which made its debut in China towards the end of 2022. We also got an in-depth look at the handset thanks to our own Ben Sin, who was able to give us a great hands-on look at the device. Of course, since this device received a limited release, it'll be good to see it arrive to other regions. While Honor does state that its holding a "global launch event," I wouldn't be surprised if this handset, as well as the Magic5 series, didn't find its way to the United States.

As far as the Magic5 series goes, we've seen some renders and images pop up here and there, but Honor has yet to share many teasers regarding the new lineup. As far as we've heard from early rumors, we could see three new handsets announced at MWC, with at least one of the models featuring a camera with zoom properties. Luckily, we don't have that much time to wait to find out what's coming, so if interested, be sure to tune into the live stream taking place on February 27, 2023.