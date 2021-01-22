Honor signs partnerships with MediaTek, Qualcomm, and more after recent split from Huawei

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor was recently sold off to a consortium of 30 agents and dealers. This effectively freed the company from all US sanctions levied on Huawei. As a result, Honor has now signed partnerships with key chipmakers, like Intel and Qualcomm, to use their products in upcoming devices.

Earlier today, Honor unveiled its first smartphone after splitting off from Huawei. The new Honor V40 5G features a MediaTek chip, which confirms that the company has signed a partnership with the Taiwanese chipmaker. Along with MediaTek, Honor has signed deals with AMD, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Sony, according to a recent report from Reuters.

During the Honor V40 5G launch event, the company’s president, George Zhao, said, “The last five months have been an extremely difficult but meaningful time for Honor. We feel the weight of expectations from industry partners and consumers.” Zhao further revealed that Honor will focus on diversifying its portfolio in the coming months, with new phones in the mid-range and flagship segments. The company will also expand into the IoT space, he added.

Zhao also revealed that all of Honor’s around 8,000 employees have moved out of Huawei’s offices after the recent split. The company now operates from a new headquarters in Shenzhen. About 50% of the company’s workforce is invested in R&D, which suggests that we may get to see some innovative devices from Honor in the near future.

In case you missed our coverage of the Honor V40 5G, the latest device from the company features MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ chipset. It packs a 6.72-inch curved OLED FHD+ display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary shooter, and a 16MP selfie camera over on the front. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 66W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. It’s worth noting that the device still runs Magic UI, which is based on Huawei’s EMUI.