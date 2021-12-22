Honor teases its first foldable flagship — the Honor Magic V

In June this year, we got wind that Honor had started work on its first foldable phone. At the time, we learned that the upcoming device would feature in-folding panels from BOE and Visionox. While we haven’t seen any new info about the device since then, Honor has now shared a teaser giving us a glimpse of its design and confirming its name — Honor Magic V.

The upcoming Honor Magic V will be Honor’s first foldable phone and, as the teaser notes, it will feature flagship hardware. We expect it to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, as Qualcomm had listed Honor as one of the first few OEMs to use the new chip. However, this is mere speculation, as Honor has not revealed any information about the device’s hardware.

The teaser image also gives a close look at the Honor Magic V’s hinge and flat edges, but it doesn’t reveal much else about the device. In a press release accompanying the teaser image, Honor notes that the Honor Magic V will make its way to the Chinese market soon. But the company doesn’t mention anything about international availability. We expect to learn more about the Honor Magic V in the days leading up to the launch.

The Honor Magic V will soon join the growing list of flagship foldables from Chinese OEMs. It will compete with OPPO’s recently launched Find N, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold, the Huawei Mate X2, and the upcoming Huawei P50 Pocket. It will likely be priced aggressively to undercut the flagship foldables from Samsung.

Are you excited about the upcoming Honor Magic V? What do you expect to see on the device? Let us know in the comments section below.