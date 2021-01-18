Honor will unveil its first phone as an independent brand later this week

Huawei recently sold its sub-brand Honor to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers. But despite the sale, Honor seems to be functioning just as it was before the transaction happened. The company has already launched two new products this year, and it’s now gearing up to launch its first smartphone as an independent brand.

In a recent post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the company has announced that it will unveil the new device in China on January 22. It also reveals that the device, called Honor V40 5G, will come equipped with a “GPU Turbo X graphics acceleration engine” (translated) to offer an “unprecedented gaming experience.” The post also includes a link to Honor Mall, which is intended to help users pre-register for the launch. However, we weren’t able to access the link.

Additionally, the post includes a short teaser video about the device that repeats the information provided in the post. While Honor hasn’t revealed any further information about the Honor V40 5G, the device will, most likely, feature a HiSilicon Kirin chipset and run Magic UI (a slightly different version of Huawei’s EMUI) out of the box. However, previous leaks suggest that it may pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

It’s worth noting that Honor has previously shared an announcement poster for the Honor V40, which gives us a good look at its design. As you can see in the attached image, the device features a large rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the back panel and a curved display with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. Furthermore, a leaked hands-on video of the device has also been spotted recently, which confirms the design seen in the poster above.

As of now, we don’t have any additional information about the Honor V40 5G. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.