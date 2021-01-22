Honor V40 5G unveiled, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, 50MP primary camera, and Android 10

Honor today unveiled its first smartphone as an independent brand. The new device, called Honor V40 5G, features a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a triple camera setup on the back, and a 6.72-inch curved OLED display with a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera. Here’s a quick overview of its specifications and pricing:

Honor V40 5G: Specifications

Specification Honor V40 5G Dimensions & Weight 163.07 x 74.26 x 8.04mm

189g Display 6.72-inch curved OLED

2676 x 1236 pixels

440ppi

120Hz peak refresh rate

300Hz touch response rate

HDR10 support SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 4x Cortex-A77 @2.6GHz 4x Cortex-A55 @2.0GHz

RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,000mAh

66W fast wired charging

50W fast wireless charging Security Optical in-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) 50MP f/1.9 primary camera

8MP f/2.4 wide-angle camera

2MP f/2.4 macro camera Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera

Color temperature sensor Port(s) USB Type-C Connectivity NFC

Infrared

5G (NSA/SA)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Software Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10 Other Features GPU Turbo X

Hunter Boost Gaming Optimizations

The all-new Honor V40 5G features a massive 6.72-inch FHD+ curved OLED display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10 support. As mentioned earlier, the device is powered by MediaTek’s 5G capable Dimensity 1000+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The Honor V40 5G packs a triple camera setup on the back, enclosed within a massive rectangular camera module. It includes a 50MP f/1.9 primary camera, an 8MP f/2.4 wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, the device has a pill-shaped hole punch cutout that houses a 16MP selfie camera and a color temperature sensor.

As with most premium Android devices these days, the Honor V40 5G features an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, a 4,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging, and a glass sandwich design.

On the software front, the Honor V40 5G runs the company’s Magic UI 4.0 Android skin based on Android 10. For the unaware, Magic UI is based on Huawei’s EMUI Android skin. As seen in a previous teaser, the device also supports GPU Turbo X and Hunter Boost optimizations to deliver enhanced gaming performance,

Since the device has only been launched in China so far, it doesn’t include GMS. While Honor hasn’t revealed any information about an international release, we expect the company to include GMS on the international variant as it’s no longer affected by the US sanctions levied on Huawei.

Pricing & Availability

The Honor V40 5G is priced at RMB 3,599 (~$556) for the 8GB/128GB variant and RMB 3,999 (~$618) for the 8GB/256GB variant. Both variants will be available for purchase in China starting today. The device will be available in three colorways — Midnight Black, Titanium Silver, and Rose Gold.