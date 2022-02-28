Honor unveils a new smartwatch and TWS earbuds alongside the Magic 4 series

At the ongoing MWC trade show in Barcelona, Honor has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones — the Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro. Along with the devices, Honor has also showcased the new Honor Watch GS 3 and the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro at the event. We’ve already shared all details about the new Honor Magic 4 series in a separate post, and in this post, we’ll talk about the new smartwatch and TWS earbuds.

Honor Watch GS 3

The new Honor Watch GS 3 is a premium smartwatch featuring an all-metal design and a 1.43-inch AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a peak brightness of 1000nits. It comes in three color variants: Ocean Blue, Classic Gold, and Midnight Black. The Blue and Gold models feature a 22mm color-matched Nappa calfskin strap, while the Black variant comes with a regular black fluoroelastomer strap. The watch measures 10.5mm thick and weighs just 44g, making it a great pick for all-day use.

In terms of fitness tracking features, the Honor Watch GS 3 includes an eight-channel PPG sensor for accurate 24/7 heart rate monitoring, support for over 100 workout modes, L1/L5 Dual Frequency GNSS for precise location tracking, and 12 animated fitness courses. In addition, the watch supports auto-detection for six workout modes and includes 44 standard fitness motion demonstrations.

Other noteworthy features include 5ATM water resistance, 4GB onboard storage, speaker/microphone support, and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. At the moment, Honor has not shared the pricing and availability details for the smartwatch.

Honor Earbuds 3 Pro

Like the Honor Watch GS 3, the new Honor Earbuds 3 Pro are premium TWS earbuds. They feature a design similar to the AirPods Pro, 11m dynamic drivers, piezoelectric ceramic tweeters, and Adaptive ANC support. In addition, Honor’s latest TWS earbuds include a unique feature that sets them apart from the competition — temperature sensing. Yeah, you read that right. The Honor Earbuds 3 Pro can help you monitor your temperature on the go, making them a great pick for fitness enthusiasts and audiophiles alike.

Honor claims that the Earbuds 3 Pro offer up to 6 hours of music playback on a single charge, with the charging case offering an additional 24 hours of playback. The earbuds also offer fast charging support, which will let users charge them up from 0-65% in about 10 minutes. The earbuds also have an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, while the charging case gets an IP52 rating. Honor has not shared the pricing and availability details for the Earbuds 3 Pro either, but we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have all the details.

What do you think of the new Honor Watch GS 3 and the Honor Earbuds 3 Pro?