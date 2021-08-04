Honor X20 confirmed to launch alongside Magic 3 series next week

After splitting up with Huawei, Honor has acted quickly to get back on its feet, inking partnerships with chipmakers like Qualcomm and MediaTek, restoring the Android license, and going on a launching spree with a series of smartphone announcements. In June, Honor unveiled the Honor X20 SE in China, and it appears the company is looking to add another member to the X20 lineup.

In a Weibo post earlier today, Honor announced the launch date (via GSMArena) for the Honor X20. The company even shared key specifications as well as renders showcasing the overall design of the phone. As far as the design is concerned, the Honor X20 looks to be a clear departure from the Honor X20 SE. As you can see in the images below, it has a dual-punch hole display on the front and a giant circular camera island on the back in the upper half that looks a lot like the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

We don’t know the screen size, but Honor did confirm the display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Other specs confirmed by Honor include a 64MP primary shooter, 5G support, an unspecified 6nm chipset, and support for 66W wired fast charging. Separately, known leaker Evan Blass has also shared high-quality renders, which give us a closer look at the phone’s design and confirms the phone will be available in at least three colors: black, blue, and white.

The Honor X20 will launch in China on August 12. At the same event, Honor will also take wraps off the Magic 3 series, Honor’s first proper flagship after separation from Huawei. The Honor Magic 3 series will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC and feature multiple camera sensors on the back. Not much is known about the Magic 3 series, but with the official launch event just eight days away at this point, we won’t have to wait too long to find out what Honor has in store for us.