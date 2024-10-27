HORI PlayStation 5 Fighting Stick Alpha $174 $200 Save $26 If you're into fighting games, this is going to be a great controller to pick up. Not only is it compatible with current PlayStation consoles, but it also works great with PCs. Right now you can grab it for its lowest price to date at $174. $174 at Amazon

There are lots of great PC controllers out there, but if you're looking for one that excels at fighting games, then this Hori fighting stick is going to be right up your alley. Not only are you getting quality parts from Hori, but the fighting stick also opens up for easy maintenance, just in case you need to make any repairs or want to perform some upgrades.

Furthermore, you can also customize the experience using the companion app, and there's also compatibility with PlayStation and PC. Best of all, you can now score this fighting stick for less, as it falls to its lowest price from Amazon, coming in at $174. Now, this isn't cheap, but it is the best price that we've seen on this controller. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about this Hori PlayStation 5 Fighting Stick Alpha?

This is going to be one of those controllers that's built with a purpose. If you really like playing fighting games and are serious about it, then this controller is going to be for you. Hori has been at this for a while and is well known within the industry. The controller is built using some of the best parts from the brand, like a Hayabusa lever and buttons.

As stated before, this controller can open up, making maintenance a breeze, and you can also swap out parts too, if you want to customize the look and feel of the controller. The top can also open up, making it easy to customize the artwork underneath the main panel, and there's even a companion app to set up to four different profiles, which can be swapped on the fly using the profile button on the controller.

Those thinking about taking this to a tournament will know how strict the rules are and how important it is to keep things under control. For that, Hori has a physical lock button on the controller that ensures you won't accidentally press anything while in competition. Furthermore, there's a 3.5mm audio jack that will allow you to dial in with your favorite pair of headphones or earbuds, and really focus when you need to.

Overall, this is a great controller, and one that we ranked as one of our top picks for a PC controller in 2024. And with the discount that drops it to its lowest price, this is a no-brainer. So get it while it's still on sale, and don't miss out.