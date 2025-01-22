Horror games have become a staple of the video game industry and with each new generation, we are given even more realistic and disturbing titles to play. While this industry is highly saturated, we've had to narrow the list down to six of the best AAA horror franchises that continue to deliver horrific nightmare fuel that will keep you awake late into the night, wondering what is hiding in the closet.

While there are many other titles that are worthy of being considered the best horror games around, we looked for titles that had more than just guts, blood, and gore. The franchises we have included are nuanced, have great gameplay, interesting mechanics, and fantastic storytelling. So if you haven't already, make sure to pick up these titles on whatever platform you use and give them a try for yourself.

6 Dark Pictures Anthology

A horror movie night experience for gamers

Close

The Dark Pictures Anthology consists of a number of horror games under its belt. Some of the more notable titles include The Devil in Me, House of Ashes, Man of Medan and many more. Each game has a different story and setting, featuring different playable characters and different threats that you have to navigate. The goal of the game is to try and survive to the end.

These titles take a horror movie night approach to a game that we just don't see very often. Each game has a cast of protagonists which you and a group of friends have to play as. You can play two player co-op or up to five players for the movie night mode. You can play games online with friends, but it's much more fun playing the games offline with a group of friends.

If your character dies, then you will be out of the game and the story will continue on with your other friends playing the game. This game is better played with a group of friends and will have you all working together to solve puzzles, fighting or running away from enemies, and sometimes making choices about who lives and who dies.