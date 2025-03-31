Growing up, I played through the second half of the sixth generation, the entirety of the seventh, and the early years of the eighth — arguably gaming’s golden age. But for all the incredible memories I made, there were a few games that sent my teenage self packing. Some were too scary, others had moments that outright terrified me, and more often than not, I would either hand the controller to my older brother or simply stop playing, conveniently "forgetting" that I had a game to finish.

Looking back now, it’s hilarious to think about it — these were just pixels on a screen, and yet, they had me paralyzed with fear. These were definitely not the most difficult games ever made, but at the time? They were nightmares brought to life, and my teenage self wanted absolutely no part of them. Here are five games that, for one reason or another, I was just too much of a wimp to finish.

5 Amnesia: The Dark Descent

An amnesia potion after this game would’ve been nice