Over the last couple of years, audiobooks and podcasts have exploded in popularity. Whether you want to hear some words of wisdom on your commute or just prefer the convenience of narrated literature, there are thousands of unique creations from every genre imaginable that can cater to your needs.

But if you’ve got a voracious appetite for audio-based media, you can find yourself with an unorganized digital library spread across multiple devices and platforms. Thankfully, you can leverage the self-hosted Audiobookshelf service to organize your collection of audiobooks and podcasts.

A person holding the TerraMaster F4-424 Max NAS
Related
3 services I will never self-host on my NAS

Despite running all sorts of wacky experiments on my storage storage, I lack the courage to self-host these services

6

2 Setting up Audiobookshelf

One of the best aspects of self-hosting your own services is the sheer number of options to configure said apps. For example, Proxmox users can utilize the Audiobookshelf initialization script on the community-managed VE-Helper Scripts repository to get the app up and running.

  1. Select the Shell tab on your preferred Proxmox node.
    Accessing the Shell tab in Proxmox
  2. Paste the following command into the terminal interface and hit the Enter key. 
    bash -c "$(wget -qLO - https://github.com/community-scripts/ProxmoxVE/raw/main/ct/audiobookshelf.sh)"
    Entering the command to deploy the Audiobookshelf LXC container
  3. Hit Yes twice and wait for the script to create the Audiobookshelf LXC container.
    Tapping the Yes button in the Proxmox web UI
  4. Paste the IP address from the terminal into your favorite browser to access the Audiobookshelf UI.

Alternatively, you can deploy Audiobookshelf inside a Docker container if you’re on a Linux distro. Assuming you’ve already installed Docker Engine, you can follow these steps to run the Audiobookshelf container:

  1. Launch the terminal app.
  2. Execute this command to create a new docker-compose.yml file using the nano editor 
    sudo nano docker-compose.yml
    Creating the docker-compose.yml file for Audiobookshelf
  3. Paste the code under the Docker Compose section of the official Audiobookshelf setup page.
    Copying the code under the Docker Compose section of the Audiobookshelf page
  4. Replace the <path/to> fields next to audiobooks, podcast, config, and metadata folders with their actual locations on your system.
    Pasting the Audiobookshelf folder locations in the docker-compose.yml file
  5. Press Ctrl+X followed by Y and Enter to save and exit the docker-compose.yml file.
  6. Use the chmod utility to grant read/write permissions to this file: 
    sudo chmod 777 docker-compose.yml
    Using the chmod command on the Audiobookshelf docker-compose.yml file
  7. Run the docker compose command to deploy the container. 
    sudo docker compose up -d
    Using the docker compose command to deploy the Audiobookshelf container
  8. Type localhost followed by a colon (:) and the port number 13378 into your preferred browser to access the Audiobookshelf web UI.
    Accessing the Audiobookshelf container
    Alternatively, you can type the IPv4 address of the Linux machine instead of localhost if you’re attempting to log into your Audiobookshelf library from another system.

1 Configuring the web UI

With the Audiobookshelf instance up and running, it’s time to access the web UI and build your podcast and audiobook collection. The procedure to do so is largely the same, regardless of the method you used to set up Audiobookshelf,

  1. Under the Initial Server Setup screen, enter the Username and Password you wish to use with Audiobookshelf.
    Creating a root user in the Audiobookshelf web UI
  2. Log into the container’s web UI using the Username and Password you chose in the previous step.
    Logging into the Audiobookshelf web UI
  3. Switch to the Libraries tab and tap the Add Library button.
    Adding a new Library in the Audiobookshelf web UI
  4. Enter the Library Name and click on Browse for Folder.
    Adding a new Book library in the Audiobookshelf web UI
  5. Select the Folder Path you wish to use to store the audiobook/e-book files and click on Create.
  6. Switch the Media Type to Podcasts and repeat the last two steps to create a podcast library.
    Creating a Podcast library in the Audiobookshelf web UI
  7. Click on the Upload button and use the Choose files button to add all your audiobooks, e-books, and podcasts to Audiobookshelf.
    Adding e-books and audiobooks to the Audiobookshelf web UI

Managing your audio-based literature like a pro with Audiobookshelf

The Audiobookshelf web UI

Assuming you’ve followed the steps correctly, your uploaded files should appear in the Home tab, though you may need to tap the Scan Library button the first time around. If you wish to modify the Name, Authors, and other fields of your audiobooks, you can do so by hovering your cursor over them and pressing the Edit (pen) icon.

Besides audio-based media, Audiobookshelf can also help you manage e-books. However, I recommend checking out Calibre Web if you’re not very fond of audiobooks, as it has a lot more options than Audiobookshelf when it comes to helping you build a robust e-book library.

Provisioning a new container in SmartOS
Related
Build a Unix-powered home lab with SmartOS

The Illumos-based SmartOS may be a bit different from your usual home lab OS, but it's a solid option for Unix enthusiasts