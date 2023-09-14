Source: Gigabyte Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC $549 $599 Save $50 Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC is a great GPU with excellent cooling and performance. It'll handle just about any game you can throw at it when running a high refresh rate 1440p monitor. $549 at Amazon $549 at Walmart $549 at Best Buy

AMD has caused some unrest in the Nvidia camp with the launch of its AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card. It's a direct competitor to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, which launched with an MSRP of $599. Even with a higher price tag over previous generations of the XX70 Nvidia GPU, we were still happy with the performance available for butter-smooth 1440p gaming. Now that AMD undercut the RTX 4070, beating it in a collection of PC games, Nvidia has slashed the price of its GPU, and AIB partners are following suit.

We've spotted the impressive Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC at the new $549 price, which makes it a much better deal for gaming at 1440p. When choosing the best graphics card for your PC build, it's important to spend as much as your budget will allow, and we're happy to recommend spending the big bucks on this GPU, saving a full $50 in the process. What makes this AIB RTX 4070 worth considering is the design, performance, and cooling solution.

Gigabyte threw just about everything at this graphics card, including the kitchen sink. There's the new Nvidia DLSS 3 technology with more efficient ray tracing support through the chip itself, but Gigabyte was able to add on top its WINDFORCE cooling system and a full-size protective metal backplate for a more premium look and feel, as well as supporting the weight. The RTX 4070 GPU is no joke, offering up to four times the performance with DLSS 3, and the third-gen ray tracing cores are superior to AMD's offerings.

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC is all the more enticing at $549 and mid-tier gaming with RTX 40 series Nvidia graphics cards just got a little more affordable. Competition is great for all of us. Thanks, AMD!