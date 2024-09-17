Key Takeaways Make a Raspberry Pi router, PiFi, using free apps for customizable settings

If you've got the drive to tinker with an SBC but you don't want to make a random doohickey that doesn't really contribute anything, why not make something you'll be using daily? Regardless of if you make it as a fun test to replace your existing hardware or make something you don't own yet, making your own household gadgets can feel really rewarding. So, if you feel like making something that can help you out, here are some Raspberry Pi projects to try out.

1 Making a DIY router with a Raspberry Pi

With some nice additional apps to boot

Image Credit: /u/ShoeOk8263 / Reddit

Let's start out strong with this cool DIY router project you can do with a Raspberry Pi. It's called the PiFi, and you can tweak its settings using a free app. All you need to do to get it running is load the router firmware onto an SD card using a Raspberry Pi imager, slot it into the Raspberry Pi, and run it. The designer claims it can support any device that uses Wi-Fi, and it comes pre-installed with some nice ad-blockers and VPN apps.

2 Using the Raspberry Pi as a camera

For monitoring, security, or seeing a time-lapse of something happening

There's a huge range of cameras for the Raspberry Pi that gives your SBC an eye into the world. From there, there's a lot you can do with the Pi to have it fit a specific need or want.

For example, someone made a live camera feed using a Pi which is a fun and cost-effective way of keeping tabs on something. The person who created the project did so for their friend who wanted to monitor their plants on the balcony, but you could totally use this to keep tabs on anything around the house, inside or out.

While the above solution can work for security purposes, there are additional apps you can use that are dedicated to motion detection. This helps expand the camera from a simple feed to something you can use to spot when someone is snooping where they shouldn't be. XDA writer Ayush Pande did a piece on making a security camera with a Pi if you're interested. Ayush also has you covered if you're wondering how to make a time-lapse shot with a Raspberry Pi, which is fantastic if you want to monitor how something grew or changed over a long period of time.

3 Setting up the Raspberry Pi as a server

Why trust someone else's cloud storage when you can make your own?