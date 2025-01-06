Imagine having the power to create anything you can imagine, right in your own home. 3D printing is like having a magic wand that turns your ideas into tangible objects. With 3D printing, you can customize your creations to perfection, choose from a wide range of materials, and save money compared to buying them from stores. A 3D printer gives you a personal workshop where you can bring your imagination to life.

Here are 11 cool tools and gadgets you can 3D print instead of buying. Pick and choose which you want to print, and make the most of your 3D printer.

11 Bag clips for fresher snacks

Why 3D printing them is a beneficial alternative

Bag clips are a great way to keep opened bags of coffee, chips, cereal, and snacks fresh. But store-bought ones often come in packs with sizes you don’t use. With 3D printing, you can make your bag clips that fit the bags you use most. This way, you won’t have to clutter up your drawers.

Printing your own bag clips is cheaper and less wasteful because you only make what you need. You can also make them in fun colors that match your kitchen or personality.

PLA filament is usually enough for these clips. Aim for a 15–25% infill percentage to make them strong. If the first layer needs extra glue, use a brim or raft. And if your clip design has overhangs, use fewer supports.

10 Measuring scoops or spoons for accurate cooking

How home printing makes cooking simpler