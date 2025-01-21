This was published as part of our partnership with Supcase. It did not have any input on the content.

If you're looking for a top-notch tablet, of course, you can pick up an iPad, but Microsoft's Surface Pro line is similarly impressive. However, even if you buy one, you'll still want to think about how to keep yours safe, especially if you lead an active lifestyle.

A case can seem like a frilly little luxury you won't need if you're careful, but that couldn't be further from the truth. This is doubly true if you're the type of person who doesn't just use their Surface on the couch or in your office, preferring instead to be out in the field.

All Surface Pro owners, make sure to keep reading.

Why you need a Surface Pro case

It's a dangerous world

A tablet like the Surface Pro 11, which we thought was great in our review, kicks off at a cool $1000, which is no small sum. Accordingly, a combination of case and screen protector is more than worth the investment, especially for the outdoorsy types among us.

Luckily, many cases are packed with features. Some sport built-in screen protectors, while others are made out of shock-absorbing material. For the Surface Pro, many cases feature built-in pen holders, too, and come with kickstands to make using your Surface effortless. Plus, a case can protect not just the body of a Surface but its corners and camera bumps, as well.

So, why go through the trouble of risking any damage? Whether it's unexpected rain, the sharp edge of a tree, or simply the dangers of a drop on a stony path, the outdoors can be an especially treacherous place to take an expensive piece of technology. But there's no need to deny that convenience, assuming you take the necessary precautions and get yourself a case.

For us at XDA, one of our routine favorite cases comes courtesy of Supcase by way of the brand's UB Pro line. These rugged cases truly turn any device into anywhere machines. Whether you're in your backyard, camping, or backpacking across the country, there's pretty much no environment that a UB Pro can't stand up to easily, regardless of drops, scratches, and bumps.

However, depending on what model Surface you've got, there are many worthwhile cases. There are clear cases for those looking to preserve their Surface's natural beauty; there are cases with built-in straps for professionals; and there are tidy sleeves perfect for slotting into a bag. The most important thing to keep in mind here is to get yourself a case to keep your Surface safe.

The best Surface Pro cases around

There are many options, but Supcase is a standout brand

Whether you look at brands like UAG or Tomtoc, Nacuwa, or Fintie, there's no shortage of cases for the Surface Pro line. However, a rugged case is a particularly compelling option if you plan on being out and about with your Surface Pro or if you're just paranoid.

And for rugged cases, Supcase's UB Pro series is tough to beat. With a built-in kickstand, a shock-absorbing TPU construction, and raised bezels to guard against untoward surfaces, the UB Pro is a great fit for those who don't stay too long at home.