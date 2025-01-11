When building a PC, most consumers allocate the majority of their budget towards the CPU, GPU, and motherboard. This leaves most of them with little money to spend on input and output devices. While saving money by getting a budget monitor, keyboard, and mouse isn't necessarily a bad option, it can hamper your productivity. A low-resolution display might make you squint to read text, while a sub-par mouse may need your palm to travel from one end of your desk to the other to move the cursor all the way. That's definitely not a pleasant experience.

I know this because I was one of those people too -- until I found an irresistible deal on the Logitech MX Master 3 a couple of years back. Given how good the mouse was, it even pushed me to invest in a good mechanical keyboard, and I haven't looked back since. The productivity boost that I got from these two devices is something I didn't expect, but I wholeheartedly welcome. I'm at a point now where I can't travel without my mouse -- not because my MacBook Pro's trackpad isn't good enough -- but because there's so much more work that I can get done with the MX Master 3. So, the next time you're in the market for a keyboard or a mouse, here are some reasons that will push you to splurge just a little extra in return for improved productivity.

5 Customizable buttons on the mouse

Map shortcuts as per your wish

Lots of mice these days come with extra buttons on the side to perform various functions. By default, most mice have two extra buttons on the side that are mapped to the 'forward' and 'back' functions inside a web browser. While these are also beneficial, the true boost in productivity lies in the customization of these buttons. My Logitech MX Master 3, for example, has a software suite that allows me to program each button to perform a set function. I can use it to launch an app, switch between desktops, or even zoom in/out.

Moreover, the app also has the ability to assign per-app functions to each button. For example, I can program one of the side buttons to take a screenshot when clicked inside Google Chrome. Whereas, clicking the same button inside Adobe Photoshop will launch the lasso tool. This level of customization is an absolute godsend for creative professionals, who generally have to remember a ton of shortcuts and key combinations. For instance, I edit videos, so I frequently use keyboard shortcuts to activate certain functions inside Adobe Premiere Pro. With a mouse like the MX Master 3, I don't have to remember these key combos since I have assigned three dedicated buttons on the mouse using which I can quickly switch between these tools.

It may not seem like a lot, but not having to move my hands between the keyboard and the mouse saves me a considerable amount of time every single day. Notably, the MX Master series of mice are quite expensive, but there are similar mice for lower prices that offer this functionality.

4 Stress-free typing for long hours

Reduce your fatigue

There are several types of keyboards that can reduce the fatigue on your fingers and wrists when typing. For example, a mechanical keyboard with switches that have less actuation force can be extremely smooth to type on. These switches can also help you improve your typing speed since they are easier to actuate compared to a membrane keyboard. If you want to become a touch typist and improve your productivity when typing for long hours, a good keyboard is as important as it gets.

Keyboards with long key travel are also regarded as being better alternatives to standard keyboards since your fingers don't bear much impact when they hit the keys while typing. There's more cushioning of sorts due to the extra key travel. You can try out different mechanical switches to see which one suits your style of typing. If you decide to pick one up for your setup, ensure you get a matching wrist rest to keep your wrist at a height when typing. Otherwise, you may experience some level of discomfort. You could also consider getting the Logitech MX Keys S combo for a brilliant mouse and keyboard combination that will positively impact your productivity for sure.

3 Seamlessly navigate between devices

Switch from your Mac to a PC in one swipe

This feature is extremely helpful if you're like me, and you use two computers at your desk. I have a Windows PC that I primarily use for gaming, along with a MacBook Pro hooked up to my ultrawide monitor. Both computers are connected to the same monitor, so I keep switching sources depending on which one I'm using. There are times when I use both my PC and Mac at the same time, at which point the PC is connected to the monitor because the MacBook has its own display. Now, while I want to use both computers, having two separate keyboards and mice makes no sense. It's confusing, plus I don't have enough space to accommodate them on my desk.

The best solution to a problem like this is a keyboard and mouse combo that can seamlessly switch between multiple devices. The MX Master 3, for example, has a feature called Logitech Flow. Essentially, it can be connected to two computers at once. When you drag the mouse cursor to the end of the screen on one computer, it will automatically move to the second computer. It's super convenient because you don't have to switch devices manually. Unfortunately, my Keychron K2 V2 keyboard doesn't have this feature. However, it still supports pairing with multiple devices, so I simply have to press a key to change the connected device, and I'm good to go.

Logitech's MX Keys keyboard also supports seamless switching, just like the MX Master mouse. The point is that if you use multiple computers, or even something like a Mac and an iPad, ensure you get a keyboard and mouse duo that supports connecting to multiple devices. It saves you both time and effort in the long run.

2 Custom macros on keyboards

Launch apps with the press of a button

Just like customizable buttons on a mouse, there are several keyboards that have additional keys or macros. These keys don't have a specific function out of the box. Instead, the manufacturer provides a piece of software using which you can assign custom functions to these keys. For example, you can set the individual keys to play/pause media or control volume when inside a media player. When browsing the web, the keys can be used to scroll, pan, or go forward/back. The possibilities are endless.

The best use case for such keys, in my opinion, is mapping them to specific tools or shortcuts inside apps you use for work. For example, you can map a button to the Filter function within Excel. I reviewed a keyboard a while back where I mapped a button to the Control+C and another one to the Control+V shortcuts because I was editing a video sequence that needed the same set of clips to be repeated. It made my work a lot easier since I just had to press a button multiple times instead of moving my hand around to find the key combination every single time.

1 Improved ergonomics

Reduce the strain on your wrists

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a major yet extremely common issue that occurs due to strain caused to your wrists. If you type a lot or use your mouse for hours at a stretch, you may experience pain in your wrists, leading to discomfort and more complex issues in the long run. Thankfully, there are several ergonomic mice and keyboards out there in the market that allow you to work with your wrists in a more comfortable position. These accessories can improve your workflow by eliminating any pain that you may be experiencing when using conventional keyboards and mice.

Of course, these ergonomic keyboards and mice are shaped differently so they may not be suitable for everyone. If one of your friends or colleagues has one, I would recommend trying theirs out first before investing in the ecosystem. It can also take a while to get used to the distinct design, so don't go in expecting to type the way you did on a conventional keyboard right from day one. You can also consider solutions like a split keyboard or a vertical mouse.

Extra buttons all the way!

I love just about anything that helps me improve my productivity. Whether it's an extra mouse gesture that lets me switch apps, or an additional button on my keyboard that I can map to a shortcut I use multiple times a day. A good keyboard and mouse combo helps you achieve exactly that, in turn boosting your productivity and making your workflow more seamless.