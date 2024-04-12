Key Takeaways Cloud storage is convenient but costly over time compared to a NAS, which offers advanced features with no subscription fees.

NAS enclosures provide more than just storage, serving data, running apps, and even creating media streaming services or surveillance solutions.

Consider factors like number of bays, processor, and RAM when choosing a NAS to back up devices and store important data securely.

Cloud storage services such as Google Drive, OneDrive, and iCloud are great for storing photos and smaller files, automatically backing up mobile devices on the fly, and keeping costs low with a simple monthly subscription. Network-attached storage (NAS) takes things to an entirely new level with advanced features, functionality, and no monthly fee, aside from electricity. Internet connectivity isn't always reliable and sometimes you don't want to rely on third-party companies to host sensitive data, so I recommend taking full control with a local NAS.

When a NAS makes more sense than cloud storage

Taking everything (almost) offline

Cloud storage services such as Google Drive are accessible from anywhere and are an easier storage solution to configure without much thought and investment. The same cannot be said for NAS enclosures, which require considerable finance upfront, as well as the purchase of hard drives and configuring the operating system. So long as you don't need more than a few terabytes (TB) of capacity, cloud services can prove useful in keeping things backed up and available almost anywhere.

A NAS doesn't require a monthly fee aside from your electricity bill. Once up and running, the server will happily chug along, serving data to any connected device with the right permissions. But a NAS enclosure is much more than a storage box. These powerful systems can run services and apps, allowing you to create a media streaming service or a home surveillance solution with IP cameras. A NAS with 40 TB capacity for storing data can cost less than $2,000 over five years, compared to 30 TB of cloud storage for $9,000.

How to choose a NAS

You're ready to switch, but now what?

You've decided a NAS enclosure is just what your home or office needs, but where do you start? Multiple brands make NAS enclosures with the most popular names being Synology, Asustor, QNAP, and TerraMaster. Synology and Asustor make well-rounded NAS enclosures whereas TerraMaster offers better specifications at lower prices, although its OS isn't as refined. QNAP could be considered a more premium brand with far more expensive NAS enclosures with desktop-class processors ready.

The higher the number of bays, the more drives you can install and the higher the storage capacity.

Each brand offers a catalog of NAS products, but there are a few factors when shopping around. The number of bays is vital when choosing which NAS enclosure would be best for your needs. The higher the number of bays, the more drives you can install and the higher the storage capacity. The processor is what handles all instructions sent by the operating system. ARM chips are typically found inside more affordable NAS enclosures. AMD and Intel processors powered more advanced NAS servers and can run more apps, and services, and handle more connections.

An ARM-powered two-bay NAS would be ideal for backing home devices up and storing important documents. More bays and an Intel processor would open up surveillance, media streaming, and launching third-party apps through docker. M.2 SSD slots are reserved for more advanced usage when the RAM is fully populated with data. Speaking of RAM, 1 GB is enough for one or two people storing data. 4 GB and higher is recommended for running software and working with larger data.

How to connect all your devices to a NAS

Back up everything!

Moving data across from an existing cloud subscription is painless. Synology and other NAS brands offer means to migrate or synchronize with cloud platforms — it's worth checking if this is possible with the NAS you wish to purchase ahead of time. Once everything has been migrated, you can safely close the cloud account. Taking Synology as our example, the company offers mobile and PC apps for almost every operating system, allowing you to set up automated backups in no time.

Take control of your data with a NAS

Once you're up and running with an enclosure and a few NAS drives, you can store all your data in one location. I recommend keeping additional backups since it's never good to rely on a single point of failure without ample redundancies. Spend some time getting used to the OS interface and how everything works. Download a few apps on the NAS and see what else you can do with the server.