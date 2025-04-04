We've extensively covered network-attached storage (NAS) here on XDA, and this will only continue as the segment grows with more people looking to self-host services and store more data locally. For World Backup Week, you'll want to consider picking one up for your home if you plan on storing backups and other sensitive data. I first purchased a NAS enclosure in 2017, having previously read about them but never tried one due to an over-reliance on cloud storage. That all changed when I bought a two-bay Synology NAS.

Creating a central storage hub

No longer requiring an army of external drives