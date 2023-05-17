Apple's latest iPhones, including the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are known for their relative simplicity. Despite that, iOS 16 still offers some advanced options and metrics for those interested in sophisticated data. One of the lesser-known menus is Field Test Mode. This section includes some detailed information regarding the cellular connection established by your iPhone. While, as an average user, you likely will never ever need to access this hidden menu, it's still interesting to check out. That's not to mention that it can be handy for those in bad-coverage areas. Below you will find the steps you need to follow to access the hidden Field Test Mode on iOS.

Accessing Field Test Mode on an iPhone

Launch the Phone app on your iPhone. Dial *3001#12345#*. This will launch the hidden Field Test Mode. Field Test Mode has two main tabs, All metrics, and Dashboard. In All metrics, you get to access different sections that display various types of data revolving around your cellular connection. If you're keeping an eye on a certain data type, you can tap the Bookmark button next to it. This will add it to the Dashboard tab, where you get to quickly glance at all your favorite data types and monitor their changes. 4 Images Close

As you can see, accessing the Field Test Mode on iOS is quite easy despite it being well-hidden in the Phone app. Once you dial the correct digits and symbols, you get to navigate the hidden app as you would normally do with any other iO app. Though, there seemingly is no way to pin this application to the Home Screen. So you will need to dial that sequence every time you need to access it.