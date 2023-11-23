Need to access your network-attached storage (NAS) on Android or iPhone? Well, the beautiful thing about NAS is that you can connect to it on almost any device — including a smartphone or tablet — and it's surprisingly simple, especially if all your devices are connected to the same network. Once you set everything up, you'll be up and running in no time.

Getting your NAS ready

The initial setup for a new, excellent NAS drive shouldn't be difficult, but the level of complexity usually depends on the type of router you're using. Some manufacturers make it nice and easy, while others will force you to jump through hoops. Here's what the process should look like on most routers:

Connect your storage device to your router over USB or Ethernet if available. Log in to your router's configuration portal in your web browser. The address and credentials you'll need can usually be found on a sticker on the router. Find the attached storage or network storage option, then follow the setup process for getting your drive connected. If you run into issues, consult your router's user manual or contact the manufacturer for support.

Note that before you connect a storage drive to your router, it must be formatted. If you've already used it with another device, it should be ready to go. If this is the first time you're using it, hook it up to a computer and format it there first. Use the FAT32 or ExFAT formats for full compatibility across all operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux.

How to access NAS on Android

With your NAS ready to roll, it's time to tell your Android device where it can find it. First, you'll need a file manager that supports network storage. Some Android phones, like those from Samsung, ship with one built-in. Alternatively, you grab one of the best third-party file managers from the Play Store.

Note that the following instructions relate to the FX File Explorer app, which is free to download. The process will be similar in other apps:

Open your file manager. Tap the Network or Network storage option, then choose the NAS protocol your router uses. Enter the location of your storage drive. You'll find this inside your router's configuration portal, and it should start with aft:// or smb://, followed by an IP address. Enter your username and password if necessary, then tap Done or Connect. Close

After a few seconds, you should be able to access your NAS and all its files on Android from within your file manager. Bear in mind that network drives can disappear when you restart your device. If that happens, you'll need to repeat the steps above.

How to access NAS on iPhone

The Files app that Apple ships with iOS and iPadOS makes it incredibly easy to connect to NAS drives on iPhone or iPad. Simply follow these steps:

Open the Files app and tap the Browse tab. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner, then choose Connect to Server. Enter the IP address of your NAS, then tap Connect. Enter your username and password if necessary, then tap Next. Close

Once connected, your NAS drive will appear within the Files app. You will also have access to it within other apps that use Files for storage, such as Pages and Keynote.

Using NAS on Android and iPhone

The trickiest part of using NAS is the initial setup process. Once that's out of the way, they operate in much the same way as cloud storage services, giving you access to all your files on Android, iPhone, and other devices.

NAS is particularly useful if you don't like sending data to the cloud and for moving larger files that would typically take a long time to upload, and you can even access them remotely from anywhere in the world with a bit of extra work.