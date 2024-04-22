The Asus ROG Ally, like any computer that runs Windows, has a BIOS that you can access and make modifications to the system from. It's part of its motherboard, and sometimes updates are even released for it that result in improved performance and battery life. Because of that, it's worth keeping it up to date, and we'll show you how to do exactly that in this guide.

As for why you'd want to access the BIOS, there are some settings that you can change there. You can also set up a new SSD from this menu, including reinstalling Windows using Asus' cloud installer.

How to access the BIOS on the Asus ROG Ally

It's pretty easy

To access the BIOS on the Asus ROG Ally, do the following:

Turn off the ROG Ally Hold the volume down button and then hold the power button

It should now boot into the BIOS. You can also access the BIOS from your Windows Settings, Recovery, Advanced Startup, Restart Now and then choosing Troubleshoot, Advanced Options, UEFI FIrmware Settings. This will reboot the Asus ROG Ally into the BIOS as well, but we recommend just using the easy key combination to get into the BIOS.

Get those performance boosts

The Asus ROG Ally's BIOS can be updated in the same way that you update everything else on the device: through Armory Crate.

Open Armory Crate Go to Content Select Update center

In here, you'll be able to install any updates available for your Asus ROG Ally, including any BIOS updates that are now available. These BIOS updates can come with better performance, better battery life, new features, and more. Plus, other updates for other components in your handheld can arrive here too, so in general, you should endeavor to ensure that you keep your ROG Ally up to date at all times.

Updating the Asus ROG Ally usually doesn't take too long either, and typically requires a quick install and a reboot. Once you're finished your gaming session for the day, we highly recommend installing any updates that you haven't installed quite yet.