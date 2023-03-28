The latest Macs, such as the MacBook Pro (2023), are known for their unrivaled might and power efficiency. Fueled by macOS Ventura and Apple Silicon, these computers cater to students, casual workers, and those dealing with heavy loads alike. This means that the interface is typically simple and easy to grasp. However, there are plenty of power user features that are buried deeper for those specifically seeking them. For example, when you launch the Calculator app, you are greeted by a very basic view. Unsuspecting users typically don't spot the scientific calculator hidden inside this application. Below are the steps you need to follow to activate the hidden scientific calculator on macOS.

How to activate the scientific calculator on a Mac

Launch the Calculator app on macOS. Hold on the Command button, then tap the number 2 on your keyboard. This will reveal the scientific calculator and its dedicated buttons and options. There's also a programmer calculator that you can access by holding on the Command button, then tapping the number 3. Reverting to the basic calculator requires you to hold on the Command button, then tap the number 1. You can switch back and forth between any of them as often as you need to.

People typically rely on the basic interface of the calculator. That's why Apple has placed it front and center on macOS. Pro users looking for a more advanced layout can always switch to the different versions based on their needs. This way, the Calculator app doesn't look too complex to average users, and power users don't have to rely on third-party applications to get their work done.