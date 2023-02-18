Adding apps to your Apple Watch is simple, especially since you can use both the Apple Watch App Store and your iPhone to do it.

One of the benefits of having a great Apple Watch is its seamless communication with your iPhone. This means that once you set it up, any apps from your phone that are compatible with Apple Watch instantly appear on the device. This ranges from weather apps, banking, smart home control, and more. This also includes standard Apple apps, like Podcasts and Music, as well as Apple Watch-specific apps that come loaded (or that you can load onto it from the Health app), like ECG and blood oxygen, heart rate, and workouts. But you can also add more apps to the Watch that you might not have on your phone right from the Apple Watch App Store itself.

How to add apps to Apple Watch from the Watch

Press the Digital Crown on the side of the Watch (usually at the top right, but some lefties might prefer it at the bottom left). Scroll down to App Store and select it. You’ll see a welcome message the first time you access it. Read, scroll down, and tap Continue. 3 Images Close You’ll see a list called Apple Watch Starter Kit with recommended apps to download. Choose from this list or enter the app you’re looking for in the Search bar. You can also scroll down and through other highlighted and popular app options. Some apps are free while others come at a price, which will be charged to your Apple account. Once you select the app you want, you can tap Get or Buy.. 3 Images Close Double-tap the side button to install the app. You’ll see processing, and the download will either go through or you will be prompted to enter the password for your Apple ID to authorize the transaction (even if the app is free since most have in-app purchase options). Enter the password using the tiny keypad and tap Done. 3 Images Close You’ll see the app loading. Once done, it will be accessible from the Watch menu, or you can open it right away by selecting Open. 3 Images Close

How to add apps to Apple Watch from an iPhone

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Select the My Watch tab from the bottom menu. Scroll down through the list of the apps that are on your phone. Select the app you want to add to your Apple Watch. 3 Images Close Tap Install. Double-click the side button to install using Face ID (or enter your Apple ID password when prompted.) The app will now appear on your Apple Watch. 3 Images Close

Remember that not all apps you use on your phone will be compatible with Apple Watch, including the highest-end Apple Watch Ultra. Purchased apps, however, will work on the Apple Watch without you having to pay for them again (unless you download a separate version from the Apple Watch app store.)

Downloading apps to Apple Watch from your iPhone only works with apps that exist on the phone itself as well. If you want an app specifically for the Apple Watch, you need to download it from the Watch using the first set of steps.

Once you have your Apple Watch loaded with your favorite apps, you can choose between Grid View and List View to find the perfect look for you.