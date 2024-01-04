No matter the model, the latest Apple Watches all employ the same signature design with a square face, side Digital Crown, and button. But you can change the Apple Watch face to personalize it, showing the data you want to see at a glance in colors you love. There are even fun animated Apple Watch faces and personal photos from which to choose. Once you add different Apple Watch faces to your collection, you can easily swap among them.

How to add watch faces from the Apple Watch itself

The simplest way to add watch faces and switch among them is from the Watch itself.

While the current Watch face is being shown on the Apple Watch, press and hold it. Swipe left until you see New and a large “+” sign. Select it. Close Scroll up and down using your finger or the Digital Crown to browse the options until you find one you like. Once you do, select Add. Close From there, depending on the type of watch face, you might be able to adjust things like complications and other display features before adding it to your My Faces collection. Close

How to add watch faces from the Watch app on iPhone

For easier customization of an Apple Watch face, you might prefer to select and edit one using the Watch app on your iPhone.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Select the Face Gallery tab from the bottom menu. Scroll through the Face Gallery until you see one you like, and tap it. Close From here, you can switch colors and select the complications you want to appear in the allotted spaces. Once customized to your liking, select Add. The new Watch face will be automatically added to your My Faces selection, and your Apple Watch face will display this new one. Close

What Apple Watch faces can you choose?

There are Apple Watch faces in a variety of categories, including ones that highlight your activity, ones from various partner artists, and with themes like Astronomy, California, Kaleidoscope, and a lot more. You can also find options from Nike and you can even use your own photos as a background. There's a full list available on Apple's website.

Unfortunately, you can’t use third-party watch faces with an Apple Watch, a decision by Apple to prevent a significant OS update like watchOS 10 from breaking a third-party face’s functionality. But there are so many different face options in the Apple Watch Face Gallery with the ability to customize each that you're probably not missing out.

Once set, it’s easy to switch among the various Apple Watch faces you have added to your My Faces collection. Certain Apple Watch faces even make it possible to see your daily steps, even if Apple’s Ring design doesn’t specifically focus on those.

There’s seemingly no limit to the number of Apple Watch faces you can add to your My Faces collection, so you can set ones up to go with formal outfits, for example, ones you use when you’re in workout mode, ones for adventures on a model like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and ones for daily wear. For Apple Watch faces that use personal photos, you can store up to 24 of them.

Create a custom look for your Apple Watch

Swapping the Apple Watch face is a great way to show your style. Customize them as you see fit to focus on the stats that are most important to you, whether it’s activity, sleep, mindfulness, and more. I love the Modular watch faces and adjust complications to include features I often use, including the camera shutter trigger and Apple Wallet for one-touch access. This makes the experience with the Apple Watch even more seamless and convenient.