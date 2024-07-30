The context menu in Windows 11's File Explorer is a quick way to perform various actions, many of which rely on apps you have installed. Many of these apps will create context menu entries as needed, but what if you want to create your own shortcuts to be available this way? Well, you can, you just have to be willing to do some fiddling.

You can add items to the Windows context menu in two ways. One is by using the Registry Editor, which doesn't require you to install anything, and the other is to use a third-party app. We'll focus on the first option. One important thing to note is that regardless of what you do here, you won't be able to add items to the modern context menu on Windows 11. That means if you want to see your new item, you have to click Show more options or hold Shift when you right-click to open the old context menu instead. Alternatively, you can also make it so that the extended context menu always opens by default. On Windows 10, this isn't a problem.

How to add items to the Windows context menu with Registry Editor

The easiest way to add items to the context menu is to use the Registry Editor, assuming you don't want to install any apps. Adding items to the context menu in File Explorer is a bit convoluted, though, because it depends on where you're performing the right-click. Windows handles right clicks on files and folders differently, so you have to make changes in different places. Here's how it goes:

Open Registry Editor (you can search for it in the Start menu). Navigate to one of these folders, depending on where you want to add the options to: For right-clicking on a file: HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\*\shell For right-clicking a folder in the left-side navigation pane: HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Directory\shell For right-clicking an empty area or folder on the main pane: HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Directory\Background\shell If you don't have administrator permissions, you can replace HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT with HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes to change settings for your account only. Right-click the shell folder and choose New > Key. Give it an easily identifiable name of your choice. Select the new folder you created, and double-click the (Default) value on the right pane to edit it. Enter the text you want to be displayed in the context menu, then click OK. To add an icon to the context menu entry, right-click an empty area on the right pane and choose New > String value. Name this new item Icon. Double-click the Icon item. To use the icon for an app, simply enter the path of the app you're opening. For this example, we'll use Brave browser, so the path I'm using is "C:\Users\joaoc\AppData\Local\BraveSoftware\Brave-Browser\Application\brave.exe" You can also point to a specific icon file if you want to use a different icon. Right-click the new folder you created in step 3 and choose New > Key again. Name this new folder Command. Click the Command folder and then double-click the (Default) value on the right-side pane. Enter the command you want that item to perform. For example, to open an app like Brave browser, you'd have to copy the path to the app's main executable file. In the case of Brave, that would be: "C:\Users\joaoc\AppData\Local\BraveSoftware\Brave-Browser\Application\brave.exe" If you want to pass the current path of the file you're right-clicking to the app you're opening, you have to add %1. If you're clicking a folder or an empty area, you have to add %v instead. As an example, the value would look like this: "C:\Users\joaoc\AppData\Local\BraveSoftware\Brave-Browser\Application\brave.exe" "%1" Click OK. Repeat the process for all the entries you want to create.

You can always remove entries you don't need anymore by deleting the key you created in step 3.

Creating shortcuts to websites

You can also make it so that the command you're creating opens a website. For that, in addition to the path to the executable file of the browser, you'll want to add the URL of the website you want to open. As such, the command would be something like:

"C:\Users\joaoc\AppData\Local\BraveSoftware\Brave-Browser\Application\brave.exe" https://www.xda-developers.com

Entering this in step 10 would make it so that you open the XDA homepage in Brave. Of course, you can apply this to any browser, you just have to use the correct path.

Creating shortcuts to specific Windows features

The steps above will work for most apps the user installs, but some built-in Windows features don't have a single executable file you can point to. Instead, these features and tools are identified by a CLSID, which you can point to in the Command key instead of using a regular path. Here's a list of CLSIDs you might want to use, originally compiled by user Brink over on ElevenForum.

Feature CLSID key shortcuts Add Network Location explorer "shell:::{D4480A50-BA28-11d1-8E75-00C04FA31A86}" Applications folder explorer "shell:::{4234d49b-0245-4df3-b780-3893943456e1}" AutoPlay explorer "shell:::{9C60DE1E-E5FC-40f4-A487-460851A8D915}" About (system) explorer "shell:::{BB06C0E4-D293-4f75-8A90-CB05B6477EEE}" Backup and Restore (Windows 7) explorer "shell:::{B98A2BEA-7D42-4558-8BD1-832F41BAC6FD}" BitLocker Drive Encryption explorer "shell:::{D9EF8727-CAC2-4e60-809E-86F80A666C91}" Bluetooth Devices explorer "shell:::{28803F59-3A75-4058-995F-4EE5503B023C}" Color and Appearance explorer "shell:::{ED834ED6-4B5A-4bfe-8F11-A626DCB6A921}\pageColorization" Color Management explorer "shell:::{B2C761C6-29BC-4f19-9251-E6195265BAF1}" Command Folder explorer "shell:::{437ff9c0-a07f-4fa0-af80-84b6c6440a16}" Common Places FS Folder explorer "shell:::{d34a6ca6-62c2-4c34-8a7c-14709c1ad938}" Control Panel explorer "shell:::{5399E694-6CE5-4D6C-8FCE-1D8870FDCBA0}" Control Panel All Tasks explorer "shell:::{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}" Control Panel (category view) explorer "shell:::{26EE0668-A00A-44D7-9371-BEB064C98683}" Appearance and Personalization​ explorer "shell:::{26EE0668-A00A-44D7-9371-BEB064C98683}\1" Clock and Region​ explorer "shell:::{26EE0668-A00A-44D7-9371-BEB064C98683}\6" Ease of Access​ explorer "shell:::{26EE0668-A00A-44D7-9371-BEB064C98683}\7" Hardware and Sound​ explorer "shell:::{26EE0668-A00A-44D7-9371-BEB064C98683}\2" Network and Internet​ explorer "shell:::{26EE0668-A00A-44D7-9371-BEB064C98683}\3" Programs​ explorer "shell:::{26EE0668-A00A-44D7-9371-BEB064C98683}\8" System and Security​ explorer "shell:::{26EE0668-A00A-44D7-9371-BEB064C98683}\5" OR explorer "shell:::{26EE0668-A00A-44D7-9371-BEB064C98683}\10" User Accounts​ explorer "shell:::{26EE0668-A00A-44D7-9371-BEB064C98683}\9" Control Panel (icons view) explorer "shell:::{21EC2020-3AEA-1069-A2DD-08002B30309D}" Credential Manager explorer "shell:::{1206F5F1-0569-412C-8FEC-3204630DFB70}" Date and Time explorer "shell:::{E2E7934B-DCE5-43C4-9576-7FE4F75E7480}" Default apps explorer "shell:::{2559a1f7-21d7-11d4-bdaf-00c04f60b9f0}" Default Programs explorer "shell:::{17cd9488-1228-4b2f-88ce-4298e93e0966}" OR explorer "shell:::{E44E5D18-0652-4508-A4E2-8A090067BCB0}" delegate folder that appears in Computer explorer "shell:::{b155bdf8-02f0-451e-9a26-ae317cfd7779}" Desktop Background explorer "shell:::{ED834ED6-4B5A-4bfe-8F11-A626DCB6A921}\pageWallpaper" Desktop folder explorer "shell:::{B4BFCC3A-DB2C-424C-B029-7FE99A87C641}" Device Manager explorer "shell:::{74246bfc-4c96-11d0-abef-0020af6b0b7a}" Devices and Printers explorer "shell:::{A8A91A66-3A7D-4424-8D24-04E180695C7A}" Documents folder explorer "shell:::{A8CDFF1C-4878-43be-B5FD-F8091C1C60D0}" OR explorer "shell:::{d3162b92-9365-467a-956b-92703aca08af}" Downloads folder explorer "shell:::{088e3905-0323-4b02-9826-5d99428e115f}" OR explorer "shell:::{374DE290-123F-4565-9164-39C4925E467B}" Ease of Access Center explorer "shell:::{D555645E-D4F8-4c29-A827-D93C859C4F2A}" Use the computer without a display​ explorer "shell:::{D555645E-D4F8-4c29-A827-D93C859C4F2A}\pageNoVisual" Make the computer easier to see​ explorer "shell:::{D555645E-D4F8-4c29-A827-D93C859C4F2A}\pageEasierToSee" Use the computer without a mouse or keyboard​ explorer "shell:::{D555645E-D4F8-4c29-A827-D93C859C4F2A}\pageNoMouseOrKeyboard" Make the mouse easier to use​ explorer "shell:::{D555645E-D4F8-4c29-A827-D93C859C4F2A}\pageEasierToClick" Set up Mouse Keys​ explorer "shell:::{D555645E-D4F8-4c29-A827-D93C859C4F2A}\pageMouseKeysSettings" Make the keyboard easier to use​ explorer "shell:::{D555645E-D4F8-4c29-A827-D93C859C4F2A}\pageKeyboardEasierToUse" Use text or visual alternatives for sounds​ explorer "shell:::{D555645E-D4F8-4c29-A827-D93C859C4F2A}\pageEasierWithSounds" Make it easier to focus on tasks​ explorer "shell:::{D555645E-D4F8-4c29-A827-D93C859C4F2A}\pageEasierToReadAndWrite" Set up Filter Keys​ explorer "shell:::{D555645E-D4F8-4c29-A827-D93C859C4F2A}\pageFilterKeysSettings" Set up Sticky Keys​ explorer "shell:::{D555645E-D4F8-4c29-A827-D93C859C4F2A}\pageStickyKeysSettings" Get recommendations to make your computer easier to use (cognitive)​ explorer "shell:::{D555645E-D4F8-4c29-A827-D93C859C4F2A}\pageQuestionsCognitive" Get recommendations to make your computer easier to use (eyesight)​ explorer "shell:::{D555645E-D4F8-4c29-A827-D93C859C4F2A}\pageQuestionsEyesight" Set up Repeat and Slow Keys​ explorer "shell:::{D555645E-D4F8-4c29-A827-D93C859C4F2A}\pageRepeatRateSlowKeysSettings" Email (default app) explorer "shell:::{2559a1f5-21d7-11d4-bdaf-00c04f60b9f0}" Favorites folder explorer "shell:::{323CA680-C24D-4099-B94D-446DD2D7249E}" File Explorer Options explorer "shell:::{6DFD7C5C-2451-11d3-A299-00C04F8EF6AF}" File History explorer "shell:::{F6B6E965-E9B2-444B-9286-10C9152EDBC5}" Folder Options explorer "shell:::{6DFD7C5C-2451-11d3-A299-00C04F8EF6AF}" Font settings explorer "shell:::{93412589-74D4-4E4E-AD0E-E0CB621440FD}" Frequent folders explorer "shell:::{3936E9E4-D92C-4EEE-A85A-BC16D5EA0819}" Gallery explorer "shell:::{E88865EA-0E1C-4E20-9AA6-EDCD0212C87C}" Get Programs explorer "shell:::{15eae92e-f17a-4431-9f28-805e482dafd4}" Home explorer "shell:::{679f85cb-0220-4080-b29b-5540cc05aab6}" Hyper-V Remote File Browser explorer "shell:::{0907616E-F5E6-48D8-9D61-A91C3D28106D}" Indexing Options explorer "shell:::{87D66A43-7B11-4A28-9811-C86EE395ACF7}" Installed Updates explorer "shell:::{d450a8a1-9568-45c7-9c0e-b4f9fb4537bd}" Internet Properties explorer "shell:::{A3DD4F92-658A-410F-84FD-6FBBBEF2FFFE}" Keyboard Properties explorer "shell:::{725BE8F7-668E-4C7B-8F90-46BDB0936430}" Libraries explorer "shell:::{031E4825-7B94-4dc3-B131-E946B44C8DD5}" Linux explorer "shell:::{B2B4A4D1-2754-4140-A2EB-9A76D9D7CDC6}" Location Information (Phone and Modem Control Panel) explorer "shell:::{40419485-C444-4567-851A-2DD7BFA1684D}" Media Servers explorer "shell:::{289AF617-1CC3-42A6-926C-E6A863F0E3BA}" Mouse Properties explorer "shell:::{6C8EEC18-8D75-41B2-A177-8831D59D2D50}" Music folder explorer "shell:::{1CF1260C-4DD0-4ebb-811F-33C572699FDE}" OR explorer "shell:::{3dfdf296-dbec-4fb4-81d1-6a3438bcf4de}" My Documents explorer "shell:::{450D8FBA-AD25-11D0-98A8-0800361B1103}" netplwiz (User Accounts) explorer "shell:::{7A9D77BD-5403-11d2-8785-2E0420524153}" Network explorer "shell:::{F02C1A0D-BE21-4350-88B0-7367FC96EF3C}" Network and Sharing Center explorer "shell:::{8E908FC9-BECC-40f6-915B-F4CA0E70D03D}" Advanced sharing settings​ explorer "shell:::{8E908FC9-BECC-40f6-915B-F4CA0E70D03D}\Advanced" Media streaming options​ explorer "shell:::{8E908FC9-BECC-40f6-915B-F4CA0E70D03D}\ShareMedia" Network Connections explorer "shell:::{7007ACC7-3202-11D1-AAD2-00805FC1270E}" OR explorer "shell:::{992CFFA0-F557-101A-88EC-00DD010CCC48}" Notification Area Icons explorer "shell:::{05d7b0f4-2121-4eff-bf6b-ed3f69b894d9}" Offline Files Folder explorer "shell:::{AFDB1F70-2A4C-11d2-9039-00C04F8EEB3E}" OneDrive explorer "shell:::{018D5C66-4533-4307-9B53-224DE2ED1FE6}" Pen and Touch explorer "shell:::{F82DF8F7-8B9F-442E-A48C-818EA735FF9B}" Personalization explorer "shell:::{ED834ED6-4B5A-4bfe-8F11-A626DCB6A921}" Pictures folder explorer "shell:::{24ad3ad4-a569-4530-98e1-ab02f9417aa8}" OR explorer "shell:::{3ADD1653-EB32-4cb0-BBD7-DFA0ABB5ACCA}" Phone and Modem Control Panel (Location Information) explorer "shell:::{40419485-C444-4567-851A-2DD7BFA1684D}" Portable Devices explorer "shell:::{35786D3C-B075-49b9-88DD-029876E11C01}" Power Options explorer "shell:::{025A5937-A6BE-4686-A844-36FE4BEC8B6D}" Create a power plan​ explorer "shell:::{025A5937-A6BE-4686-A844-36FE4BEC8B6D}\pageCreateNewPlan" Edit Plan Settings​ explorer "shell:::{025A5937-A6BE-4686-A844-36FE4BEC8B6D}\pagePlanSettings" System Settings​ explorer "shell:::{025A5937-A6BE-4686-A844-36FE4BEC8B6D}\pageGlobalSettings" Printers explorer "shell:::{2227A280-3AEA-1069-A2DE-08002B30309D}" OR explorer "shell:::{863aa9fd-42df-457b-8e4d-0de1b8015c60}" Problem Reporting Settings explorer "shell:::{BB64F8A7-BEE7-4E1A-AB8D-7D8273F7FDB6}\pageSettings" Programs and Features explorer "shell:::{7b81be6a-ce2b-4676-a29e-eb907a5126c5}" Public folder explorer "shell:::{4336a54d-038b-4685-ab02-99bb52d3fb8b}" Quick access explorer "shell:::{679f85cb-0220-4080-b29b-5540cc05aab6}" Recent folders explorer "shell:::{22877a6d-37a1-461a-91b0-dbda5aaebc99}" Recent Items Instance Folder explorer "shell:::{4564b25e-30cd-4787-82ba-39e73a750b14}" Recovery explorer "shell:::{9FE63AFD-59CF-4419-9775-ABCC3849F861}" Recycle Bin explorer "shell:::{645FF040-5081-101B-9F08-00AA002F954E}" Region explorer "shell:::{62D8ED13-C9D0-4CE8-A914-47DD628FB1B0}" Reliability Monitor explorer "shell:::{BB64F8A7-BEE7-4E1A-AB8D-7D8273F7FDB6}\pageReliabilityView" Remote Assistance explorer "shell:::{C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}\raPage" Remote File Browser for Hyper-V explorer "shell:::{0907616E-F5E6-48D8-9D61-A91C3D28106D}" RemoteApp and Desktop Connections explorer "shell:::{241D7C96-F8BF-4F85-B01F-E2B043341A4B}" Connection Properties​ explorer "shell:::{241D7C96-F8BF-4F85-B01F-E2B043341A4B}\PropertiesPage" Removable Drives explorer "shell:::{F5FB2C77-0E2F-4A16-A381-3E560C68BC83}" Removable Storage Devices explorer "shell:::{a6482830-08eb-41e2-84c1-73920c2badb9}" Results Folder explorer "shell:::{2965e715-eb66-4719-b53f-1672673bbefa}" Run explorer "shell:::{2559a1f3-21d7-11d4-bdaf-00c04f60b9f0}" Search explorer "shell:::{2559a1f8-21d7-11d4-bdaf-00c04f60b9f0}" Search Results explorer "shell:::{9343812e-1c37-4a49-a12e-4b2d810d956b}" Security and Maintenance explorer "shell:::{BB64F8A7-BEE7-4E1A-AB8D-7D8273F7FDB6}" Advanced Problem Reporting Settings​ explorer "shell:::{BB64F8A7-BEE7-4E1A-AB8D-7D8273F7FDB6}\pageAdvSettings" Change Security and Maintenance settings​ explorer "shell:::{BB64F8A7-BEE7-4E1A-AB8D-7D8273F7FDB6}\Settings" Problem Details​ explorer "shell:::{BB64F8A7-BEE7-4E1A-AB8D-7D8273F7FDB6}\pageReportDetails" Problem Reporting Settings​ explorer "shell:::{BB64F8A7-BEE7-4E1A-AB8D-7D8273F7FDB6}\pageSettings" Problem Reports​ explorer "shell:::{BB64F8A7-BEE7-4E1A-AB8D-7D8273F7FDB6}\pageProblems" Reliability Monitor​ explorer "shell:::{BB64F8A7-BEE7-4E1A-AB8D-7D8273F7FDB6}\pageReliabilityView" Show Desktop explorer "shell:::{3080F90D-D7AD-11D9-BD98-0000947B0257}" Sound explorer "shell:::{F2DDFC82-8F12-4CDD-B7DC-D4FE1425AA4D}" Speech Properties explorer "shell:::{D17D1D6D-CC3F-4815-8FE3-607E7D5D10B3}" Speech Recognition explorer "shell:::{58E3C745-D971-4081-9034-86E34B30836A}" Storage Spaces explorer "shell:::{F942C606-0914-47AB-BE56-1321B8035096}" System (about) explorer "shell:::{BB06C0E4-D293-4f75-8A90-CB05B6477EEE}" Sync Center explorer "shell:::{9C73F5E5-7AE7-4E32-A8E8-8D23B85255BF}" Sync Setup​ explorer "shell:::{9C73F5E5-7AE7-4E32-A8E8-8D23B85255BF}\::{F1390A9A-A3F4-4E5D-9C5F-98F3BD8D935C}" Sync Setup Folder​ explorer "shell:::{2E9E59C0-B437-4981-A647-9C34B9B90891}" System (about) explorer "shell:::{BB06C0E4-D293-4f75-8A90-CB05B6477EEE}" Tablet PC Settings explorer "shell:::{80F3F1D5-FECA-45F3-BC32-752C152E456E}" Taskbar settings explorer "shell:::{0DF44EAA-FF21-4412-828E-260A8728E7F1}" Task View explorer "shell:::{3080F90E-D7AD-11D9-BD98-0000947B0257}" This Device explorer "shell:::{5b934b42-522b-4c34-bbfe-37a3ef7b9c90}" This PC explorer "shell:::{20D04FE0-3AEA-1069-A2D8-08002B30309D}" Troubleshooting explorer "shell:::{C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}" Additional Information​ explorer "shell:::{C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}\resultPage" All Categories​ explorer "shell:::{C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}\listAllPage" Change Settings​ explorer "shell:::{C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}\settingPage" History​ explorer "shell:::{C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}\historyPage" Search Troubleshooting​ explorer "shell:::{C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}\searchPage" Troubleshoot problems - Hardware and Sound​ explorer "shell:::{C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}\devices" Troubleshoot problems - Network and Internet​ explorer "shell:::{C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}

etwork" Troubleshoot problems - Programs​ explorer "shell:::{C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}\applications" Troubleshoot problems - System and Security​ explorer "shell:::{C58C4893-3BE0-4B45-ABB5-A63E4B8C8651}\system" User Accounts (Control Panel) explorer "shell:::{60632754-c523-4b62-b45c-4172da012619}" Change Your Name​ explorer "shell:::{60632754-c523-4b62-b45c-4172da012619}\pageRenameMyAccount" Manage Accounts​ explorer "shell:::{60632754-c523-4b62-b45c-4172da012619}}\pageAdminTasks" User Accounts (netplwiz) explorer "shell:::{7A9D77BD-5403-11d2-8785-2E0420524153}" User Pinned explorer "shell:::{1f3427c8-5c10-4210-aa03-2ee45287d668}" %UserProfile% explorer "shell:::{59031a47-3f72-44a7-89c5-5595fe6b30ee}" Videos folder explorer "shell:::{A0953C92-50DC-43bf-BE83-3742FED03C9C}" OR explorer "shell:::{f86fa3ab-70d2-4fc7-9c99-fcbf05467f3a}" Windows Defender Firewall explorer "shell:::{4026492F-2F69-46B8-B9BF-5654FC07E423}" Allowed apps​ explorer "shell:::{4026492F-2F69-46B8-B9BF-5654FC07E423}\pageConfigureApps" Customize Settings​ explorer "shell:::{4026492F-2F69-46B8-B9BF-5654FC07E423}\PageConfigureSettings" Restore defaults​ explorer "shell:::{4026492F-2F69-46B8-B9BF-5654FC07E423}\PageRestoreDefaults" Windows Features explorer "shell:::{67718415-c450-4f3c-bf8a-b487642dc39b}" Windows Mobility Center explorer "shell:::{5ea4f148-308c-46d7-98a9-49041b1dd468}" Windows Search explorer "shell:::{2559a1f8-21d7-11d4-bdaf-00c04f60b9f0}" Windows Tools explorer "shell:::{D20EA4E1-3957-11d2-A40B-0C5020524153}" Work Folders explorer "shell:::{ECDB0924-4208-451E-8EE0-373C0956DE16}" read more

Simply copy and paste any of the commands on the right side of the table and enter them in the value data field of your Command key.

Using a third-party app

If editing the registry directly seems a little cumbersome to you, you can always use third-party apps that help you add more options to the context menu. These apps generally don't do anything you can't do with Rehistry Editor, but they may be a bit more intuitive in some cases.

One good option is Custom Context Menu, which is available on GitHub and the Microsoft Store. This one is cool because it can actually add options to the modern Windows 11 context menu, so you don't have to stick with the old one. Here, you can simply create new entries, choose a title, path, arguments, and an icon in a more straightforward interface.

Alternatively, you can use Open++, which does work with the classic context menu instead.

Make the context menu more useful

Whichever route you take, you can add as many options as you need to the context menu on Windows, whether you have Windows 12 or older versions. Depending on the app you're creating a shortcut to, you can also use additional arguments to take more specific actions, but that's heavily dependent on the app and your knowledge of the arguments it supports. Either way, these steps will make it easier to create shortcuts to the actions you need if they weren;t automatically added to the context menu.