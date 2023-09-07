If you just purchased a new printer or want to hook up an old one to your new laptop, then you're in luck. Windows 11 makes the setup process really easy. Most printers are plug-and-play, so once you connect it to your USB port (or USB dock) on your laptop, you'll be good to go. But just in case that doesn't go as planned, or you run into issues, we have a look at how you can add a printer on Windows 11.

How to add a printer in Windows 11 over USB

To add a printer to Windows 11 over a USB connection, you're going to need a few things. Of course, a printer is needed, but you'll also need a USB cable, like the one included in the box. You'll need to check to see if your laptop or PC has the power USB port, too. Most printers will connect to a PC with a USB-A connector, though some use the newer USB-C connector. If your PC doesn't have a USB-A port, you'll have to consider a docking station. All that said, here are the next steps:

Turn on and plug your printer into the USB port on your PC or on your docking station or dongle. Your PC should automatically recognize and add your printer. If not, continue to the next step. Open the Windows 11 settings app with Windows Key + I. Then, choose Bluetooth and devices. Choose Devices > Printers and scanners. If your printer was added successfully, it be on the list. If not, you can select the Add Device button and try again. Double-click the downloaded driver to install it, and Windows should now recognize your printer.

If you're still having trouble connecting your printer, you'll need to visit the manufacturer's support page, and enter your serial number or model number to get the driver.

Add a printer to Windows 11 over the network

In the event that you're adding a network printer that's hooked up to Wi-Fi or over an Ethernet port, the process is the same. Repeat steps 3-5 from the previous section, making sure your device shows in the list. If it doesn't work, choose Add Manually and follow the steps below.

Click Select a shared printer by name and browse to the printer under your Network page. If you know the printer's IP address, choose the second option and then enter the IP address. If your printer is a Wi-Fi printer, choose the option for Add a Bluetooth, wireless, or network discoverable printer. This option will search for the device over the network, and it should be added.

That's all you need to know about adding a printer to Windows 11. Once your printer is added, you can click on its name under the Printers and Scanners page to manage it. You can open the parent queue, print a test page, run a troubleshooter, and more.

A printer is just one accessory for your PC, though.