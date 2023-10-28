One of the best features of most modern smartphones is the ability to add widgets to the device’s various screens. The latest iPhones are particularly noteworthy when it comes to panel-by-panel customization, with the ability to add and alter widgets being a fundamental part of your iOS experience.

Not only are you able to add iOS widgets to your iPhone’s Home Screen and Today View, but you can also add them to your Lock Screen. This makes it even easier to glean important app information without having to actually unlock your iPhone. And like most processes on iOS 17, adding and editing Lock Screen widgets can be done in just a few simple steps.

What are widgets?

You’ll find widgets on a number of smartphones, tablets, and computers, but for our intents and purposes, we’re keeping things exclusively Apple. That being said, an iOS widget is an at at a glance representation of one of your iPhone’s many apps. This could be something like current headlines from news apps, a five-day weather outlook for weather apps, or the last-played song on your Apple Music playlist.

While some widgets are just meant to be viewed, there are certain iOS widgets you can also interact with (like pressing play or pause for an Apple Music song). You can do so on both the Home Screen and Lock Screen.

How to add widgets to iOS Lock Screen

Your iOS Lock Screen is the temporary screen that appears when you lift a sleeping iPhone, tap its screen, or press its side button. Normally, this display includes things like the current time and notifications, but you can also add interactive and non-interactive widgets to the panel. And fortunately, doing so is relatively easy.

Press and hold the Lock Screen until you see a Customize button appear. Tap Customize. Choose Lock Screen. Choose Add Widgets. Select or drag whatever widgets you want to add to your Lock Screen. When you’re done, press the Close button. Tap Done. 4 Images Close

How to edit iOS Lock Screen widgets

Here are instructions on how to change the order of your iOS Lock Screen widgets, as well as how to remove one.

Press and hold the Lock Screen until you see a Customize button appear. Tap Customize. Choose Lock Screen. Tap the widget you’d like to relocate it. When the "-" symbol appears, you’ll be able to move it to a new spot (in the widget block). Tap the "-" symbol to remove a widget.

Final thoughts

As you can see, adding widgets to your iOS Lock Screen is a quick and simple process. It’s convenient to catch news headlines, weather updates, and other pertinent app info as quickly as possible, so being able to create, edit, and remove widgets is key when it comes to personalizing your iOS experience.

And like we said, widgets aren't exclusive an iOS exclusive, but creating and customizing them on Android devices is a different process altogether.