Adobe Express is a freemium Adobe tool, providing AI tools, templates, stock footage, and other design tools from the browser and mobile apps. Although Express is one of Adobe’s non-subscription tools, Adobe Express for teams is a tool worth subscribing to. It can benefit your team in so many ways, which will revolutionize your workflow, whether you’re creative or corporate.

11 Affordable and practical for teams of any size

Express Teams offers so much and the price is a great value

If you’re a solopreneur who works with a variety of people, you can use Adobe Express for teams to improve your campaigns — you only need a minimum of two people to use Adobe Express Teams. Nonprofit organizations can access Adobe Express Teams free of charge, but it’s affordable even for small teams.

Your team can subscribe to Adobe Express Teams accounts from $50 per user, per year — with a baseline of two seats for a Teams account. Extra seats can be purchased from just $5 per seat, making it an affordable option for increasingly growing teams.

10 Efficient team workflows

No more hair-pulling with delays or confusion around the work

You and your team can link design assets across different platforms, regardless of who accesses the Adobe Express Teams account and where. If one team member has access to other Adobe tools—Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop—any assets created there will automatically appear in the Express Teams’ linked assets for the team to use. Similarly, any designs created in Express can be accessed by anyone in the Teams account.

9 Easy collaboration with external designers

Invite your designer to your workspace

Your team might work with internal graphic designers, or you might have freelance designers for various campaigns. With additional asset integration from both Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator, your designer can easily create and share design elements and assets that will appear directly in your Adobe Express Teams account.

You can edit live native files, such as Photoshop’s PSD files and Illustrator’s AI files, directly in Express without needing to send the files back to their native software. You'll be able to iteratively edit elements and text on PSD and AI files, and you can even apply Express’s animation tools.

8 PDF support

Teams use PDFs often, Express Teams makes this easier

PDFs can be created in Adobe Acrobat and applied to Adobe Express for access by any team member within the shared account. You can also use the power of Adobe Acrobat within Adobe Express to create PDFs in Express directly.

Team members can open and edit PDFs in Adobe Express, with the ability to edit text, images, or any elements of design. Not only can you import and edit PDFs in Adobe Express, but you can also convert other documents to PDF or easily convert PDFs into new formats there.

7 Resize and translate for many uses and audiences

One design for many applications and languages

You don’t have to manually resize each campaign design for all various marketing uses. With Adobe Express teams, you can resize your content in just an instant for an infinite choice of marketing purposes and sizes.

This allows your design to be approved for style and content quickly, rather than per each separate content size. It can then be quickly reviewed before scheduling and posting or printing.

Express also has an auto-translation feature, allowing the text in your designs to be translated to up to 45 various languages. This saves money on commissioning external translators to boost your campaigns worldwide.

6 Built-in content scheduling tool

No more crossovers or confusion with your content

No longer do you need third-party integration, external calendars, or annoying e-mail notifications in order to keep your content schedule on point. Adobe Express Teams has a built-in scheduler, so you or your team members can create and set things to post. You can schedule content for many social channels: X (Twitter), Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. You can connect up to 3 accounts per social channel as well.

Anyone in the team can see the schedule to ensure everyone knows what’s expected to go live or if anything needs a quick fix before it posts. All team members can schedule Adobe Express projects in the scheduler. You can also generate the captions (text for the post) ahead when scheduling it.

Adobe ensures your generations are legal

Adobe Express benefits most from its AI tools, powered by Adobe Firefly. Adobe’s generative AI tools are designed to be commercially safe, ensuring your business’ content doesn’t breach any copyright lines from utilizing AI.

Creating brand content, PR campaigns, social posts, or internal communications using AI is a fast and easy way to save the business time and money, while ensuring you produce useful (and safe) results.

4 Adobe Express Slack integration

Create Express imagery in your business Slack channel

In September 2024, Adobe Express announced a Slack integration. Found in the Slack Marketplace, business accounts can integrate the creative software so their business Slack channels can use Express tools directly within a Slack channel window.

Generate images in Slack using Adobe Firefly’s AI model

Leverage Adobe Express’ library of templates

Generate fully customizable templates and brand assets

Real-time collaboration and commentary

Admin can grant approval for Slack-user access to Adobe Express projects

3 Third-party add-on integrations

Close

Adobe Express has dozens of add-on apps, which are third-party apps available to integrate with Express to help improve your workflow. You’ll benefit from photo organization apps and further external AI tools, even accessibility checkers which are very important for brand designs.

The add-ons range from helpful tools to fun ones, and they allow you to easily sign into your existing accounts to ensure everything you need can be available all within the Adobe Express window, to save you from flitting between windows and external tools.

All add-ons are free to access in Express for teams, but some of them do require a paid account generally. If your team already has a user account, just log in via Express and use the tool as normal, at no extra charge.

2 TikTok Symphony Assistant add-on

An integrated tool to improve your short-form video output

The best add-on in Adobe Express for teams is the TikTok Symphony Assistant. This is an AI tool trained on live algorithms directly from TikTok, to help you create trending videos fast.

If your business is all about creating short-form videos for marketing, content, or just for fun, then you’ll love this add-on feature. TikTok’s Symphony Assistant is also featured directly in TikTok for Business, but as an integrated add-on here, you’ll have it right where all your assets are in Express.

The tool has many features to help you create great short-form videos, including trending topics to help you make it a viral success. There’s a chatbot, so you can ask it any questions about creating your video, including asking for current trends. The tool is trained entirely on TikTok’s algorithm.

Despite being named after TikTok and trained on its algorithm, you can upload your created videos to any other short-form video account — however, the integrated audio library is licensed for use on TikTok only, so you’ll need to pair your clips with different audio when publishing elsewhere.

1 Create brand guidelines with Brands

Provide consistent brand rules for all to follow

For business success and brand recognition, you need consistent brand guidelines that result in a recognizable brand for your audience — and prospective clients.

Whether you utilize a professional graphic designer to create a brand package from scratch to include things like logo, logomark, brand fonts, colors, imagery, and overall brand playbook, or if you do it yourself in Adobe Express, you can create a consistent brand look with the Brands feature.

Keeping a Brands library that you control access to will ensure that your brand elements are used correctly and consistently by the right people across your campaigns. Your brand library shows an overview of the brand kit, your brand logos, colors, fonts, approved templates, and brand assets.

The brand features can easily be applied to any design made in Adobe Express. When you intend to change colors on an image, Express will give the option to apply your brand colors. Font choice selection throughout Express will suggest your brand’s font library. Plus, you can easily view and click to select assets, like your logo, to join your canvas. The Brands function makes it very easy for even the non-designers on your team to apply your brand imagery beautifully.

Your team will never look back from Adobe Express Teams

Having one tool for your team to work from saves so much back and forth or confusion between team members. No more worrying about lag-time, version-control, or email attachment sizes when attempting to get approvals for designs. Plus, in addition to utilizing the Adobe Express Teams account with internal employees and team members, it can also benefit your collaboration with external teammates, whether they’re designers, stakeholders, or clients themselves. Express offers everything your team needs, and it should be considered among the best business and home office productivity tools.