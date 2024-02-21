Key Takeaways AI is revolutionizing our ability to translate and understand lost languages, providing insights into ancient civilizations and philosophies.

Through advanced pattern analysis, AI can unravel complex linguistic structures that humans may struggle to decipher on their own.

AI-driven historical reconstructions offer a unique opportunity to preserve cultural heritage and educate future generations about the past.

Following the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D., several Roman towns were destroyed, including the famous city of Pompeii. The Vesuvius Challenge was founded in 2023, a competition to "decipher Herculaneum scrolls using 3D X-ray software." This refers to the scrolls that were carbonized by intense heat and buried under rock for centuries. Now, thanks to artificial intelligence and machine learning, we're finally figuring out what these scrolls said.

Computer vision and machine learning can help identify patterns

Humans would never be capable

Source: Vesuvius Challenge

The best and most advanced example we have currently is the team of winners of the Vesuvius Grand Prize. Three students built a model that could decypher the contents of a scroll, validating previous findings and making significant new ones. The challenge was to recover four passages of 140 characters of text, and the team managed that along with 11 other passages, totaling over 2000 characters of text.

The scroll itself contains never-before-seen text and is not a duplicate of any other existing work. It discusses Epicurean philosophy and the value of pleasure in goods that are available. It's a fascinating insight into a period in a place that we know starkly little about in comparison to recent centuries. Now with machine learning entering the fold and giving us our first look at these scrolls, we're already learning a lot.

The goal for this year's Vesuvius Challenge is to go from being able to read 5% of this one scroll to 90% of all four scrolls. That's a tall ask, but then again, the team behind the Vesuvius Challenge never thought that a team would be able to get as much as this one did. AI was already being used to restore text from damaged Greek inscriptions, but this is the first time it's being used to read entirely unopened scrolls.

AI can help us translate lost languages

Pattern analysis is something AI is really good at

Source: Google

The method AI uses to decipher unknown languages is based on detecting patterns and analyzing the structure of languages. It's adept at spotting consistent linguistic rules and patterns, even when the meanings of words are not immediately obvious. This ability enables AI to hypothesize about the grammar, syntax, and lexicon of languages that have never been decoded, drawing on its analysis of known languages for clues. The more data AI has to work with, the better it becomes at interpreting and translating these languages, transforming obscure symbols and scripts into understandable content.

That's why Google's AI Lab, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), developed a machine learning program aimed at translating lost languages. They first translated Linear B, a language that had been translated already but was translated for the first time using a machine. Google's Gemini 1.5 can also be taught to translate rare languages with just a grammar book to the same level that a human would if they learned from that same book.

Related 5 things Gemini 1.5 Pro can do that 1.0 couldn't Gemini 1.5 is here, and here is 5 things that Gemini 1.5 Pro can do that 1.0 couldn't

AI's capacity to handle large volumes of text quickly and efficiently far surpasses what human scholars can achieve on their own. It can sift through extensive datasets in moments, identifying linguistic features and patterns that would take humans much longer to notice. This speed and scale don't just speed up the process of uncovering new languages; they also open up possibilities for discovering connections between languages that weren't previously recognized. Not to mention machines don't get fatigued — at least, not in the way humans do.

Nonetheless, employing AI to translate unknown languages comes with its set of obstacles. The quality and scope of the data AI learns from can significantly influence the precision of its translations, and the nuanced understanding of human experts is essential to oversee and confirm what AI suggests. Despite these challenges, the partnership between AI capabilities and human insight offers a promising avenue for illuminating languages that have remained unspoken for ages.

Simulating and modeling historical sites and streets

Helping humans rebuild important places

Source: Google

The use of AI-driven simulations and 3D modeling is revolutionizing the field of historical research and preservation, enabling the digital reconstruction of damaged or lost historic sites and artifacts. These technologies allow for the detailed analysis of archaeological data and historical records to create accurate digital models. Such reconstructions reveal the architectural styles, construction methods, and materials used by past civilizations, providing a glimpse into how these sites once appeared and were utilized. These recreations are essential for piecing together historical contexts and understanding the significance of these sites during their peak. This is currently underway in Europe thanks to the European Union, and Google also did the same a few years ago in reconstructing historical streets.

Additionally, AI reconstructions extend beyond academic purposes, playing a crucial role in cultural preservation and education. They enable the creation of detailed, interactive models of heritage sites that are no longer accessible, preserving their legacy for future generations. Through virtual tours and interactive experiences, people worldwide can explore and learn about these historical sites, promoting a global appreciation of our shared cultural heritage. This approach is especially vital for sites threatened by environmental factors, conflict, or decay, helping to ensure they are not permanently lost.

The implications of AI in historical restoration are profound, providing exact models for conservators and restoration experts to guide their work, ensuring authenticity and accurate representation of cultural heritage. As AI technology evolves, its contribution to historical preservation is set to increase, offering more advanced tools for exploring, preserving, and experiencing our history. These digital reconstructions offer a dynamic way to engage with history, effectively narrowing the gap between the past and the present.

What the future holds about the past

There's a lot more to come

With the advent of everything AI in the last year, we expect that there's only more to come in this field. Companies are really only getting started with generative AI in the grand scheme of things, and with an ancient scroll partially decoded from an object where it wasn't thought possible, it's an exciting time to be a history buff. AI has a tendency to hallucinate, but that's when left to its own devices; researchers, historians, and scientists know what they're looking for, and act as a strong guiding arm in the process.

I'm personally excited to learn more about the past as we develop these technologies further, and they may give people an interest in history that they previously didn't know they had.