Apple's HomePod and HomePod Mini aren't just excellent smart speakers — their features extend beyond what speakers typically offer. For example, you can depend on them to receive iPhone alerts if the HomePod detects a smoke alarm. So even while you're outdoors, you can stay up to date with your house's safety. The feature even allows you to check in on people in the affected house through the iPhone and HomePod. Below you will find the steps you need to follow to utilize this perk.

Enabling smoke alarm detection alerts on the HomePod

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the 3-dot menu in the top right corner. Choose Home Settings. Tap on Safety & Security. Enter the Sound Recognition section, and enable the Smoke & CO Alarm toggle. 4 Images Close Now if the HomePod detects a smoke alarm, it will notify your paired iPhone, iPad, and/or Apple Watch. You can then use your iDevice to communicate audibly with the HomePod using the Check In button. 3 Images Close

Smoke alarm detection alerts are certainly a welcome HomePod feature. This way, when I'm outdoors, I can learn about potential fires occurring back home and act accordingly. Do note that this feature doesn't require a smart smoke alarm. The HomePod simply detects the alarm using its microphones rather than smart HomeKit connections. If you don't see the feature on your side, make sure you've updated your iPhone to the latest version of iOS 16 and your HomePod to the latest OS upgrade available.