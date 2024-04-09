Key Takeaways Solar eclipse caused internet traffic to drop substantially in states viewing it.

If you somehow managed to miss the event, there was a solar eclipse this week. On April 8, our moon blocked light from the sun, causing a visual spectacle. NASA warned using smartphones to capture the event could have unforeseen consequences, and Cloudflare has shared data on how excited the internet was throughout the day. There was particular interest in Canada, Mexico, and several U.S. states. Millions stopped to check the Great North American Eclipse, but what happened online?

Following the path of totality, Cloudflare noticed an impact on traffic through the North American region. Total bytes delivered traffic at 19:00 UTC dropped 8% compared to the previous week. Request traffic fell by 12%. These are substantial numbers but it's the state-level perspective where things become interesting. Looking at Cloudflare's state-level traffic map, it's almost possible to trace the eclipse path over the U.S. Vermont, Arkansas, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, and Ohio were all states in the path of totality and experienced traffic drops of at least 40%.

Cloudflare broke this data down further. See the table below for a list of U.S. states with their respective drops in traffic (compared to the previous week), as well as the recorded time of occurrence. Many states where the eclipse was viewable noticed the steepest drops in internet traffic. Bolded states are ones within the path of totality.

United States State Time of drop (UTC) Local time % of drop Vermont 19:25 15:25 -60% Arkansas 18:50 13:50 -54% Indiana 19:05 15:05 -50% Maine 19:30 15:30 -48% New Hampshire 19:20 15:20 -40% Ohio 19:10 15:10 -40% Kentucky 19:05 14:05 -33% Massachusetts 19:25 15:25 -33% Michigan 19:15 15:15 -32% Kansas 18:50 13:50 -31% Missouri 18:55 13:55 -31% Connecticut 19:20 15:20 -29% Maryland 19:15 15:15 -29% New York 19:25 15:25 -29% Oklahoma 18:45 13:45 -29% Rhode Island 19:25 15:25 -29% New Jersey 19:20 15:20 -28% Arizona 18:15 11:15 -27% Illinois 19:05 14:05 -26% Pennsylvania 19:15 15:15 -26% West Virginia 19:15 15:15 -24% Wisconsin 19:05 14:05 -22% Wyoming 18:20 12:20 -19% Alaska 20:15 12:15 -18% Delaware 19:20 15:20 -18% District of Columbia 19:15 15:15 -16% New Mexico 18:25 12:25 -16% Oregon 18:15 11:15 -16% Nebraska 18:50 13:50/12:50 -15% Texas 18:45 13:45 -15% Colorado 18:25 12:25 -14% Virginia 18:20 14:20 -14% Alabama 19:00 14:00 -13% Tennessee 19:00 15:00/14:00 -13% Iowa 18:15 13:15 -12% Nevada 18:10 11:10 -12% Georgia 19:05 15:05 -11% North Carolina 19:10 15:10 -10% California 18:15 11:15 -9% Florida 18:15 14:15 -7% Utah 18:15 12:15 -5% Montana 18:25 12:25 -4% South Carolina 19:00 15:00 -4% Hawaii — — — Louisiana — — — Minnesota — — — Mississippi — — — North Dakota — — — Idaho — — — South Dakota — — — Washington — — —

The U.S. wasn't alone during the eclipse. Mexico witnessed the spectacle first and many of its states experienced noticeable drops in traffic. Coahuila, Durango, and Sinaloa were all in the path and saw people go offline at the time. Durango saw the sharpest drop in traffic with a recorded 57% at 18:15 (UTC). Even Mexico City recorded a 22% drop, compared to last week.

Mexico State Time of drop (UTC) Local time % of drop Durango 18:15 12:15 -57% Coahuila 18:15 12:15 -43% Sinaloa 18:10 11:10 -34% Mexico City 18:10 12:10 -22%

In Canada, Cloudflare recorded an impressive 48% traffic drop on Prince Edward Island — with a population of less than 200,000, almost half an island stopped to watch the eclipse. Browsing websites and using services get put on hold when attempting to capture something with your phone.

Canada State Time of drop (UTC) Local time % of drop Prince Edward Island 19:35 16:35 -48% New Brunswick 19:30 16:30 -40% Newfoundland and Labrador 19:40 16:10 -32% Nova Scotia 19:35 16:35 -27% Quebec 19:25 15:25 -27% Ontario 19:15 15:15 -21%

We can sometimes forget that the internet, at least the traffic on the internet, consists of humans. Events such as an eclipse will affect traffic from server to server. Prime Day and other sales events can see a noticeable increase in traffic, whereas a solar eclipse you can see outside might get you offline for a moment or two. We're not expecting to see another eclipse for approximately 20 years, so we can all go back to what we were doing for the time being.