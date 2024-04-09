Key Takeaways
- Solar eclipse caused internet traffic to drop substantially in states viewing it.
- Almost half an island in Canada stopped to gaze at the sun.
- Cloudflare data showed excitement online during the eclipse in Canada, Mexico, & U.S.
If you somehow managed to miss the event, there was a solar eclipse this week. On April 8, our moon blocked light from the sun, causing a visual spectacle. NASA warned using smartphones to capture the event could have unforeseen consequences, and Cloudflare has shared data on how excited the internet was throughout the day. There was particular interest in Canada, Mexico, and several U.S. states. Millions stopped to check the Great North American Eclipse, but what happened online?
Total eclipse of the internet
Every now and then, I get offline
Following the path of totality, Cloudflare noticed an impact on traffic through the North American region. Total bytes delivered traffic at 19:00 UTC dropped 8% compared to the previous week. Request traffic fell by 12%. These are substantial numbers but it's the state-level perspective where things become interesting. Looking at Cloudflare's state-level traffic map, it's almost possible to trace the eclipse path over the U.S. Vermont, Arkansas, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, and Ohio were all states in the path of totality and experienced traffic drops of at least 40%.
Cloudflare broke this data down further. See the table below for a list of U.S. states with their respective drops in traffic (compared to the previous week), as well as the recorded time of occurrence. Many states where the eclipse was viewable noticed the steepest drops in internet traffic. Bolded states are ones within the path of totality.
|
United States
|
State
|
Time of drop (UTC)
|
Local time
|
% of drop
|
Vermont
|
19:25
|
15:25
|
-60%
|
Arkansas
|
18:50
|
13:50
|
-54%
|
Indiana
|
19:05
|
15:05
|
-50%
|
Maine
|
19:30
|
15:30
|
-48%
|
New Hampshire
|
19:20
|
15:20
|
-40%
|
Ohio
|
19:10
|
15:10
|
-40%
|
Kentucky
|
19:05
|
14:05
|
-33%
|
Massachusetts
|
19:25
|
15:25
|
-33%
|
Michigan
|
19:15
|
15:15
|
-32%
|
Kansas
|
18:50
|
13:50
|
-31%
|
Missouri
|
18:55
|
13:55
|
-31%
|
Connecticut
|
19:20
|
15:20
|
-29%
|
Maryland
|
19:15
|
15:15
|
-29%
|
New York
|
19:25
|
15:25
|
-29%
|
Oklahoma
|
18:45
|
13:45
|
-29%
|
Rhode Island
|
19:25
|
15:25
|
-29%
|
New Jersey
|
19:20
|
15:20
|
-28%
|
Arizona
|
18:15
|
11:15
|
-27%
|
Illinois
|
19:05
|
14:05
|
-26%
|
Pennsylvania
|
19:15
|
15:15
|
-26%
|
West Virginia
|
19:15
|
15:15
|
-24%
|
Wisconsin
|
19:05
|
14:05
|
-22%
|
Wyoming
|
18:20
|
12:20
|
-19%
|
Alaska
|
20:15
|
12:15
|
-18%
|
Delaware
|
19:20
|
15:20
|
-18%
|
District of Columbia
|
19:15
|
15:15
|
-16%
|
New Mexico
|
18:25
|
12:25
|
-16%
|
Oregon
|
18:15
|
11:15
|
-16%
|
Nebraska
|
18:50
|
13:50/12:50
|
-15%
|
Texas
|
18:45
|
13:45
|
-15%
|
Colorado
|
18:25
|
12:25
|
-14%
|
Virginia
|
18:20
|
14:20
|
-14%
|
Alabama
|
19:00
|
14:00
|
-13%
|
Tennessee
|
19:00
|
15:00/14:00
|
-13%
|
Iowa
|
18:15
|
13:15
|
-12%
|
Nevada
|
18:10
|
11:10
|
-12%
|
Georgia
|
19:05
|
15:05
|
-11%
|
North Carolina
|
19:10
|
15:10
|
-10%
|
California
|
18:15
|
11:15
|
-9%
|
Florida
|
18:15
|
14:15
|
-7%
|
Utah
|
18:15
|
12:15
|
-5%
|
Montana
|
18:25
|
12:25
|
-4%
|
South Carolina
|
19:00
|
15:00
|
-4%
|
Hawaii
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Louisiana
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Minnesota
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Mississippi
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
North Dakota
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Idaho
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
South Dakota
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Washington
|
—
|
—
|
—
The U.S. wasn't alone during the eclipse. Mexico witnessed the spectacle first and many of its states experienced noticeable drops in traffic. Coahuila, Durango, and Sinaloa were all in the path and saw people go offline at the time. Durango saw the sharpest drop in traffic with a recorded 57% at 18:15 (UTC). Even Mexico City recorded a 22% drop, compared to last week.
|
Mexico
|
State
|
Time of drop (UTC)
|
Local time
|
% of drop
|
Durango
|
18:15
|
12:15
|
-57%
|
Coahuila
|
18:15
|
12:15
|
-43%
|
Sinaloa
|
18:10
|
11:10
|
-34%
|
Mexico City
|
18:10
|
12:10
|
-22%
In Canada, Cloudflare recorded an impressive 48% traffic drop on Prince Edward Island — with a population of less than 200,000, almost half an island stopped to watch the eclipse. Browsing websites and using services get put on hold when attempting to capture something with your phone.
|
Canada
|
State
|
Time of drop (UTC)
|
Local time
|
% of drop
|
Prince Edward Island
|
19:35
|
16:35
|
-48%
|
New Brunswick
|
19:30
|
16:30
|
-40%
|
Newfoundland and Labrador
|
19:40
|
16:10
|
-32%
|
Nova Scotia
|
19:35
|
16:35
|
-27%
|
Quebec
|
19:25
|
15:25
|
-27%
|
Ontario
|
19:15
|
15:15
|
-21%
The internet is a breathing virtual world
Events can sometimes swing online traffic
We can sometimes forget that the internet, at least the traffic on the internet, consists of humans. Events such as an eclipse will affect traffic from server to server. Prime Day and other sales events can see a noticeable increase in traffic, whereas a solar eclipse you can see outside might get you offline for a moment or two. We're not expecting to see another eclipse for approximately 20 years, so we can all go back to what we were doing for the time being.