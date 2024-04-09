Key Takeaways

  • Solar eclipse caused internet traffic to drop substantially in states viewing it.
  • Almost half an island in Canada stopped to gaze at the sun.
  • Cloudflare data showed excitement online during the eclipse in Canada, Mexico, & U.S.

If you somehow managed to miss the event, there was a solar eclipse this week. On April 8, our moon blocked light from the sun, causing a visual spectacle. NASA warned using smartphones to capture the event could have unforeseen consequences, and Cloudflare has shared data on how excited the internet was throughout the day. There was particular interest in Canada, Mexico, and several U.S. states. Millions stopped to check the Great North American Eclipse, but what happened online?

Total eclipse of the internet

Every now and then, I get offline

Following the path of totality, Cloudflare noticed an impact on traffic through the North American region. Total bytes delivered traffic at 19:00 UTC dropped 8% compared to the previous week. Request traffic fell by 12%. These are substantial numbers but it's the state-level perspective where things become interesting. Looking at Cloudflare's state-level traffic map, it's almost possible to trace the eclipse path over the U.S. Vermont, Arkansas, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, and Ohio were all states in the path of totality and experienced traffic drops of at least 40%.

Cloudflare broke this data down further. See the table below for a list of U.S. states with their respective drops in traffic (compared to the previous week), as well as the recorded time of occurrence. Many states where the eclipse was viewable noticed the steepest drops in internet traffic. Bolded states are ones within the path of totality.

United States

State

Time of drop (UTC)

Local time

% of drop

Vermont

19:25

15:25

-60%

Arkansas

18:50

13:50

-54%

Indiana

19:05

15:05

-50%

Maine

19:30

15:30

-48%

New Hampshire

19:20

15:20

-40%

Ohio

19:10

15:10

-40%

Kentucky

19:05

14:05

-33%

Massachusetts

19:25

15:25

-33%

Michigan

19:15

15:15

-32%

Kansas

18:50

13:50

-31%

Missouri

18:55

13:55

-31%

Connecticut

19:20

15:20

-29%

Maryland

19:15

15:15

-29%

New York

19:25

15:25

-29%

Oklahoma

18:45

13:45

-29%

Rhode Island

19:25

15:25

-29%

New Jersey

19:20

15:20

-28%

Arizona

18:15

11:15

-27%

Illinois

19:05

14:05

-26%

Pennsylvania

19:15

15:15

-26%

West Virginia

19:15

15:15

-24%

Wisconsin

19:05

14:05

-22%

Wyoming

18:20

12:20

-19%

Alaska

20:15

12:15

-18%

Delaware

19:20

15:20

-18%

District of Columbia

19:15

15:15

-16%

New Mexico

18:25

12:25

-16%

Oregon

18:15

11:15

-16%

Nebraska

18:50

13:50/12:50

-15%

Texas

18:45

13:45

-15%

Colorado

18:25

12:25

-14%

Virginia

18:20

14:20

-14%

Alabama

19:00

14:00

-13%

Tennessee

19:00

15:00/14:00

-13%

Iowa

18:15

13:15

-12%

Nevada

18:10

11:10

-12%

Georgia

19:05

15:05

-11%

North Carolina

19:10

15:10

-10%

California

18:15

11:15

-9%

Florida

18:15

14:15

-7%

Utah

18:15

12:15

-5%

Montana

18:25

12:25

-4%

South Carolina

19:00

15:00

-4%

Hawaii

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

North Dakota

Idaho

South Dakota

Washington

The U.S. wasn't alone during the eclipse. Mexico witnessed the spectacle first and many of its states experienced noticeable drops in traffic. Coahuila, Durango, and Sinaloa were all in the path and saw people go offline at the time. Durango saw the sharpest drop in traffic with a recorded 57% at 18:15 (UTC). Even Mexico City recorded a 22% drop, compared to last week.

Mexico

State

Time of drop (UTC)

Local time

% of drop

Durango

18:15

12:15

-57%

Coahuila

18:15

12:15

-43%

Sinaloa

18:10

11:10

-34%

Mexico City

18:10

12:10

-22%

In Canada, Cloudflare recorded an impressive 48% traffic drop on Prince Edward Island — with a population of less than 200,000, almost half an island stopped to watch the eclipse. Browsing websites and using services get put on hold when attempting to capture something with your phone.

Canada

State

Time of drop (UTC)

Local time

% of drop

Prince Edward Island

19:35

16:35

-48%

New Brunswick

19:30

16:30

-40%

Newfoundland and Labrador

19:40

16:10

-32%

Nova Scotia

19:35

16:35

-27%

Quebec

19:25

15:25

-27%

Ontario

19:15

15:15

-21%

The internet is a breathing virtual world

Events can sometimes swing online traffic

We can sometimes forget that the internet, at least the traffic on the internet, consists of humans. Events such as an eclipse will affect traffic from server to server. Prime Day and other sales events can see a noticeable increase in traffic, whereas a solar eclipse you can see outside might get you offline for a moment or two. We're not expecting to see another eclipse for approximately 20 years, so we can all go back to what we were doing for the time being.