Building a Network-Attached Storage (NAS) device is an easy process since it can involve using an old desktop PC. A NAS is essentially a PC with numerous storage drives, and using an old PC case can make for the perfect storage server. This is largely due to the ability to install countless drives, recycling old hardware to save money, and using standard parts that make servicing much easier than pre-built turnkey NAS devices.

Related How to turn an old PC into a NAS If you have an old PC still lying around, you could turn it into a NAS.

4 Countless drive bays

More than you'll need, for sure