The latest Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch Ultra, pack plenty of handy features. These include their ability to announce the time for you if you're unable to look at your wrist for whatever reason. This way, you can tell what time it is without needing to depend on any visual signals. Though, for this to work, you must first enable the Speak Time feature on watchOS 9 or an earlier OS version. All you have to do is follow the steps we've listed below.

Making watchOS announce the time

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Scroll down, and go to the Clock section. Enable the Speak Time toggle. You can also choose if the feature works at all times or only when your Apple Watch isn't silenced. Now, to make your Apple Watch announce the time, just hold two fingers on the watch's face. 3 Images Close

This feature is handy for those who are unable always to check their wrists or are visually impaired. If you dislike its working mechanism, you could alternatively trigger Siri and ask about the current time. Ultimately, watchOS provides you with more than one way to tell the time, and you can pick based on what matches your needs and personal preferences.