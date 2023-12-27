No matter which Linux distribution you're using, the experience is likely to be quite stable. Crashes and bugs aren't as common on Linux as they are on Windows 11 or macOS, but it's still critical to back up your important files if something were to go wrong. After all, sometimes, things just happen to a Linux laptop or a Linux desktop that are out of your control, like a critical hardware failure itself.

So, you'll want to keep copies of your files or a full-on snapshot of your system and all files handy in case you want to restore them later. The good news we have is that you don't need a terminal command for this. All shipping and supported modern versions of Ubuntu come pre-installed with a graphical user interface (GUI) Backups app that will let you back up your files in your library locally or to the cloud.

For something more sophisticated, you also can install another GUI app like Timeshift to help you create a system snapshot and restore it later, just like you would with Time Machine on macOS or System Restore on Windows 11. Here's how to use them.

How to back up and restore files on Ubuntu using the Backups app

The Ubuntu Backups app can be used to back up your important files. Note that the Backups app is for files only. It doesn't include system information, apps, or settings. For that, you'll need Timeshift. We suggest starting with Backups first anyway, as once you complete these steps, you can restore it later on any Ubuntu machine.

Open the Ubuntu applications launcher and search for Backups. Pick the top result. If you don't see the app, you can install it by using sudo apt install deja-dup in the terminal. Once the app is launched, choose the option to Create my first Backup. Pick the folders you want to back up by pressing the (+) sign. By default, all the contents of your Home folder will be included. Home includes libraries like Photos, Videos Downloads, and more. You can remove any folders added by pressing the (-) sign. Pick the folders you want to ignore. By default, folders like the Trash are ignored, as well as Downloads. You can add more folders to ignore by pressing the (+) button. When ready, choose Forward. Under Storage location, choose the down arrow and pick the location where you want to save your files. By default, Google Drive might be chosen, but you can also pick a Network Server or a Local Folder. Pick Choose Folder and pick your USB drive, HDD, or SSD from the list on the Files app, and press OK if this is the case. Press Forward. If you want, you can password-protect your backup. We'll skip this in our example. Press Forward.

The backup will progress. It could take some time, depending on the speed of your system.

Restore from backups and change settings

When complete, you can restore from your backup at any time. Just ensure you have the backup drive connected launch the app, choose Restore, and pick the files. If you want, in the future, you can change the location of your backups by choosing the hamburger menu at the top of the app, then choosing Preferences, and repeating the same process as described above by clicking under General and Folders.

How to back up and restore your system on Ubuntu using Timeshift

For more sophisticated users, we suggest using an app like Timeshift. As we mentioned before, it backs up the entire system, with the option to include your files and even schedule backups. It's a Linux app alternative to Time Machine in macOS. You'll even be able to browse through the backup and individually restore files should you need to. We'll install the app through the command line, and then go through the GUI of the app.

Open a terminal with Ctrl + Alt +T. Type the command sudo apt install timeshift and wait for the app to install. Open the Timeshift application. There will be two snapshot type options that you see. Either RSYNC or BTRFS. RSYNC will be the best option since it will allow you to browse files using the file manager, and it will also not take up extra space with repeated backups, since it creates hard links. If you're unsure which one to use, we suggest clicking help. Once you choose one, click Next. Look for the location for your backup. This is where the snapshot will be stored. Pick an external storage device like an SSD, HDD, or USB drive from the list. Once the location is chosen, click Next. Choose a schedule for your backups. We suggest choosing the Daily option. This is so you always have an up-to-date option for your backups. You also can choose the up and down arrow to pick how many older snapshots are deleted to save space. Once you confirm, click Next. Choose which user home directories you want to backup. By default, Exclude all files will be selected. If you want to include files, scroll over to the Include section and click the Include All Files option. Otherwise, leave it as is to back up the system only. When finished, click Next followed by Finish. Once finished, you can get started by clicking on the Create button at the top to begin your backup. It could take a while depending on how many files you're backing up.

Once complete, you'll see that your first backup and snapshot will be listed. If you don't, choose the Wizard option to restart. You also can jump to the next section for more details on how to restore from this backup.

Restore from backups and change settings

To restore from a backup that was created using Timeshift, there's not a lot of extra work needed. Simply plug the HDD, SSD, or USB drive that you have your backup on into your Ubuntu system. Then, after that, launch (or install) Timeshift on that system. Click the Restore option at the top of the app, select your specific Snapshot, and click Restore. Then, keep all settings as default, and click Next. The system will confirm your actions, and it will prompt you to reboot.

Conclusion and good practices

Now that you know how to back up your system, we have some tips. Be sure to back up your files regularly, ensuring that you'll always have a copy of whatever you're working on or might need. Also, don't just back up your files to one location, consider running multiple backups in multiple locations, just for redundancy. It's also good practice to update your system before backups in Timeshift, too, to ensure that your core backup will have the latest version of Ubuntu.