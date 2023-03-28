A lot of the best Chromebooks and even some great ChromeOS tablets are lightweight and efficient machines when you compare them to the best Windows laptops. As a web-based operating system, much of ChromeOS lives online. That means that the data you carry in Google Chrome is likely already being synced and saved with your Google Account. But if you run into an issue with your Chromebook, or want to move to a new one, then there are multiple ways you can back up your data.

There are four ways to back up data on a Chromebook, and we'll have a look at them all for you right here. First, you can back up your Google Chrome settings automatically via your Google Account so the bookmarks, history, and browser settings can sync across your Chromebook devices. Secondly, there's syncing ChromeOS settings like Apps and Wi-Fi networking and your wallpaper. Third up, there's the option to manually back up user data to a USB drive or Google Drive. The final thing to back up on a Chromebook is your Linux content.

How to back up and restore your Google Chrome web browser settings on a Chromebook

You'll spend most of your time on your Chromebook in Google Chrome. So, it makes sense to want to back up this data first. Thankfully, backing up and restoring your web browser settings on a Chromebook is easy. Google makes this simple through the Chrome menu bar. Here's how you can get to it.

Open Google Chrome. Click the three-dot menu at the top right of the window. Choose Settings. Choose You and Google. Choose Sync and Google services. Click Manage what you sync. In the next menu, you can choose to Sync everything, or Customize sync.

From here, you can choose what you want to sync. It covers things like bookmarks, extensions, history, settings, themes, reading lists, open tabs, passwords, and more. Whatever you choose to sync will save with your Google Account, so the next time you boot up Google Chrome on your Chromebook everything will automatically be just as you left it.

How to back up and restore your ChromeOS settings

Next, there's backing up and restoring the settings related to ChromeOS specifically. This is separate from Google Chrome and gets into the core system areas like apps, wallpapers, Wi-Fi networks, and your individual settings like languages or display options that were configured in the settings app itself.

Click on the time area in the lower right corner of the screen. Click the settings cog at the top. Choose Account. Choose Sync and Google services. Choose Manage what you sync. Pick either Sync everything, or Customize sync.

Again, you can select the individual toggle switches for what you'd like to sync. You can opt to sync apps so all the Android apps you've downloaded will automatically install the next time you reset your Chromebook or set up a new none. The same also applies to settings, Wi-Fi networking, and your wallpaper. It'll all be automatic, and you won't have to worry about manually tweaking these specific settings.

How to manually back up user data on a Chromebook

Even though Chromebooks are cloud-based, the system doesn't manually back up your files and folders. If you want to do this and restore these later on to another Chromebook, or your existing Chromebook after a reset, you'll need to manually back things up using a USB Drive or Google Drive.

Open the ChromeOS Files app. Go to the Downloads folder and press the Ctrl + A buttons on your keyboard to select all your files. Press Ctrl + C to copy those files. Go to the sidebar in the Files App and choose Google Drive Click on the three dots in the top right corner and choose New Folder. Name the folder as you see fit. Double Click to open the folder. Press Ctrl + V to paste these files into the Google Drive folder. Wait while it copies up to the cloud.

After you copy these files, you can prepare for restoration by opening the Files app again after resetting your Chromebook or moving to a new Chromebook to restore them. Just go to the Files app again, click Google Drive, open the folder you created earlier, and press Ctrl+A to copy the files. Then, go back to Downloads, and press Ctrl+ V to paste them back into place.

If you're not comfortable sending your files to the cloud, or you don't have enough space on your Google Drive for all these files, you also can copy them to a USB drive. Repeat steps one to three above, then plug your USB drive into your Chromebook, pick it from the sidebar in the Files app, then repeat steps five to seven. You can then copy the files back to your Chromebook by opening the Files app, selecting the USB drive, opening the folder you created earlier, and pressing Ctrl+A to copy the files. Then, go back to Downloads, and press Ctrl+ V to paste them back into place.

How to back up and restore your Chromebook Linux settings and apps

Linux apps and settings on a Chromebook are saved in their own space. If you want to back up and restore this content, you'll have to follow a separate set of instructions.

Click on the time area in the lower right corner of the screen. Click the settings cog at the top. Choose Developers. Choose Linux development environment. Choose Backup Linux apps and files Click the Backup button. Save the backup to Google Drive or a USB drive plugged into your Chromebook by choosing it in the sidebar. Click Save. A progress bar will appear at the bottom of the screen. Wait for it to complete.

The next time you want to restore Chromebook Linux settings and apps, repeat steps one to five above, and choose Replace your Linux apps and file with a previous backup. And everything will be restored as you left it.

And that's it! While it seems like a lot, if you've followed all four sections of this guide, you should have backed up the most important data on your Chromebook. Google doesn't make it quite as simple as Windows where you can manually back up everything at once through a system image, or as Apple does on macOS with Time Machine. But it is still nice to see you have options to keep your precious data safe.